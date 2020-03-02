I’m Done Being Trans*

I’m about a month and a half out of my sex-change surgery now, still traveling around the environs of the hospital where my body was fixed. (Bangladesh today, back to India tomorrow.) And, honestly, I’m already eager to leave everything trans* behind. Because, honestly, I don’t want having had a horribly wrong past overly bear on my present.

I feel that my past wasn’t even my own – it was that other person’s – that guy’s. It was HIS story. And sure, that person existed. But he wasn’t me.

I really feel this: the specter I’ve variously referred to as my “male alter-ego” and “Hell Guy” was somehow a different person, somehow using this same body that I have now. But he wasn’t me.

And I suppose that’s why I don’t feel, and don’t want to BE trans*. Being “trans*” implies a transformation. It implies that I somehow cane from being that other person to who I am now. When I don’t feel like I ever was that other person, really.

Is this psychologically healthy? No idea – ask a shrink. But it IS psychologically profound.

As in how it’s affected my memory. There are moments when I’m doing something like sitting on the toilet, and suddenly remember that, just two months ago, everything cane through a penis. How’d that feel? I honestly don’t remember – I guess I’ve blocked it out.

I’m staying in a hostel in Dhaka now, run by a charming Dutch lady, staying in a room with two other women, and I don’t think any of the workers or guests here know the “dirty secret” in my past. And it’s just not relevant.

No one should care what I was born with. It doesn’t define me. Sure, when those things were squirting testosterone into my system and ruining my life, THEN it mattered. THEN I had to be transsexual. But transsexuality DOES have a solution – and I’ve been “cured”.

I am not saying this to alienate myself or distance from all the trans* people out there. I see myself more as an ally than anything. Granted, an ally with a profound understanding of certain experiences, having undergone them myself.

Now that I’ve undergone the surgery, I don’t even consider myself “transsexual” anymore. I’m just a woman without ovaries, who – because of THAT, and not because of “trans-ness” – needs to take daily estrogen and can never have a biological child.

So, yes, I have, and will always have, issues from having been born in the wrong body. But, more and more, they’re issues that a cis woman could’ve had for any number of reasons. (Facial hair? Ever heard of PCOS?) So, while I’m not rejecting the “trans*” label completely, I choose not to identify with it. For me, “trans*” is part of my past – a history.

HIS story. Somebody else’s life.

