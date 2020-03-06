LGBT Civil Rights Hero, Frank Kameny at HRC National Dinner

—
LGBT civil rights hero, Frank Kameny accepts National Capitol Area Leadership award.
I was fired in 1957 in those days
homosexuality as such was I was no
further reason or rationale was the
basis for exclusions in the civil
service and by the end of the year sort
of at the Christmas presents I was out
and I was to my knowledge the first
person who ever fought that back and I
took it all the way up to the Supreme
Court for which I wrote my own petition
for writ of certiorari where the Supreme
Court chose not ticked case in late
March 1951 and I realized he was an
issue that something had to be done over
the years and if it’s important to me
can technically take all the money I
have tended not to adjust myself to
society but with considerable success
have adjusted society to me and society
is much the better off for the for the
adjustments that I haven’t
in July of 1968 I came up with gay is
good and if there is one thing that I
would want to be remembered for even in
the action perhaps of everything else
it’s having coined that slogan I’m
delighted to receive this award from HR
see these cause I have an ego along with
everybody else and it’s always nice to
feel that the things that I’ve worked on
have paid off to the extent whether
they’re considered worthy enough to be
recognized
