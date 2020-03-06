LGBT Civil Rights Hero, Frank Kameny at HRC National Dinner

—

LGBT civil rights hero, Frank Kameny accepts National Capitol Area Leadership award.

I was fired in 1957 in those days

homosexuality as such was I was no

further reason or rationale was the

basis for exclusions in the civil

service and by the end of the year sort

of at the Christmas presents I was out

and I was to my knowledge the first

person who ever fought that back and I

took it all the way up to the Supreme

Court for which I wrote my own petition

for writ of certiorari where the Supreme

Court chose not ticked case in late

March 1951 and I realized he was an

issue that something had to be done over

the years and if it’s important to me

can technically take all the money I

have tended not to adjust myself to

society but with considerable success

have adjusted society to me and society

is much the better off for the for the

adjustments that I haven’t

in July of 1968 I came up with gay is

good and if there is one thing that I

would want to be remembered for even in

the action perhaps of everything else

it’s having coined that slogan I’m

delighted to receive this award from HR

see these cause I have an ego along with

everybody else and it’s always nice to

feel that the things that I’ve worked on

have paid off to the extent whether

they’re considered worthy enough to be

recognized

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.