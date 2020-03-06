Get Daily Email
Home / Gender & Sexuality / LGBT Civil Rights Hero, Frank Kameny at HRC National Dinner

LGBT Civil Rights Hero, Frank Kameny at HRC National Dinner

LGBT civil rights hero, Frank Kameny accepts National Capitol Area Leadership award.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:14
I was fired in 1957 in those days
00:19
homosexuality as such was I was no
00:23
further reason or rationale was the
00:25
basis for exclusions in the civil
00:27
service and by the end of the year sort
00:30
of at the Christmas presents I was out
00:32
and I was to my knowledge the first
00:35
person who ever fought that back and I
00:38
took it all the way up to the Supreme
00:40
Court for which I wrote my own petition
00:43
for writ of certiorari where the Supreme
00:45
Court chose not ticked case in late
00:48
March 1951 and I realized he was an
00:52
issue that something had to be done over
00:59
the years and if it’s important to me
01:02
can technically take all the money I
01:05
have tended not to adjust myself to
01:09
society but with considerable success
01:11
have adjusted society to me and society
01:15
is much the better off for the for the
01:18
adjustments that I haven’t
01:21
in July of 1968 I came up with gay is
01:26
good and if there is one thing that I
01:29
would want to be remembered for even in
01:32
the action perhaps of everything else
01:34
it’s having coined that slogan I’m
01:37
delighted to receive this award from HR
01:40
see these cause I have an ego along with
01:43
everybody else and it’s always nice to
01:46
feel that the things that I’ve worked on
01:50
have paid off to the extent whether
01:53
they’re considered worthy enough to be
01:55
recognized


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

