Liz Plank: Are Women Too Mean About Men?

We close season 6 with journalist Liz Plank. She’s just written a book about mindful masculinity and tells us about the general scripts we have about men and if these help or hinder our wider conversations. We then delve into her thoughts more.

We will be back with a new season in March 2020, and will pop up for some bonus episodes in January and February – share the show, leave reviews and write to us until then! And happy 2020!

Guest:

Liz Plank, journalist and author of ‘For the Love of Men: a vision for mindful masculinity’ http://www.elizabethplank.com/

Hosts:

Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Co-producers:

Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

—

Listen to “Liz Plank: are we too mean about men?” on Spreaker.

—

—

