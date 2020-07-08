Matt Stadlen on Men Talking About Sex

Right now: women are angry, men are confused and no one is talking to each other productively. Enter: The Gender Knot.

On this podcast we get men and women to come together to chat - and sometimes argue - about what we want from each other, what we're worried about and how we can best get along and make a better world for us all.

From how women can ask for what they want, to tips for men to be better allies to women, to delving into the new masculinity, we tackle all these in our weekly episodes.

Past guests have included Dan Savage, Esther Perel, Mark Manson, and Jackson Katz.

Visit https://thegenderknot.com