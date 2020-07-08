Matt Stadlen on Men Talking About Sex

LBC radio host Matt Stadlen joined us to chat vulnerability recently. This time we go into men talking about sex: how much and how do men really talk about sex and how does this impact their relationships?
Guest:
Matt Stadlen, journalist and LBC radio host, tune into his show here: https://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/matt-stadlen/
Hosts:
- Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll
Producers:
- Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell
Additional links:
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
.