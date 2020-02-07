Moms for Transgender Equality: Annie

—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
I knew it was something different about
Casey
she would be in the yard playing I could
see something was different about her
Casey didn’t have to tell me I knew it
when she did come to me and tell me
granting I don’t want it she said but
I’m scared to tell mom I’m so we’re baby
we gonna take this one day at a time
sometimes I worry about her not being
able to accept the fact that her mom and
other family members can accept her case
it reminds to me so much of her thing
where she came from she came from way
tanum up until where she is now a
beautiful person and if you feel good
about you on the inside
George’s blow on outside now people chat
love your grandchildren you don’t know
what you’re missing
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
