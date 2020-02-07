Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Gender & Sexuality / Moms for Transgender Equality: Annie

Moms for Transgender Equality: Annie

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
I knew it was something different about
00:02
Casey
00:03
she would be in the yard playing I could
00:08
see something was different about her
00:12
Casey didn’t have to tell me I knew it
00:18
when she did come to me and tell me
00:23
granting I don’t want it she said but
00:31
I’m scared to tell mom I’m so we’re baby
00:40
we gonna take this one day at a time
00:45
sometimes I worry about her not being
00:53
able to accept the fact that her mom and
01:00
other family members can accept her case
01:07
it reminds to me so much of her thing
01:11
where she came from she came from way
01:16
tanum up until where she is now a
01:23
beautiful person and if you feel good
01:27
about you on the inside
01:31
George’s blow on outside now people chat
01:41
love your grandchildren you don’t know
01:48
what you’re missing


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.