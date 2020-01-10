Moms For Transgender Equality: Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

I’m Ileana Ross Layton and I’m a

00:02

congresswoman from my South Florida and

00:04

Dexter and I’ve been married 34 years

00:07

and we have two children together

00:10

Rodrigo and aunt Patricia

00:13

Rico had written us a letter all about

00:16

what he had been going through we knew

00:18

something was happening and we figured

00:20

he when he’s ready to talk we’re ready

00:22

to listen and it was difficult for us

00:24

because I mean it’s it’s a jarring

00:26

revelation when you’re when your child

00:28

says that to you worried about his

00:31

safety and we’re worried about any

00:33

bullying there are many unsafe

00:35

communities throughout the United States

00:37

and it’s a it’s a difficult situation

00:40

for so many kids we can’t sugarcoat it

00:43

and pretend that violence does not exist

00:46

so many kids are thrown out of their

00:48

homes so many kids turn to suicide and

00:52

and what a waste of a precious life that

00:57

is all the challenges that young people

00:59

have add to that that you’re someone who

01:02

society considers to be unusual out of

01:05

out of the cookie cutter but support is

01:08

so important emotional support so that

01:11

you don’t feel alone my husband is very

01:13

accepting and he just wants our children

01:16

just like I did to be to be healthy to

01:19

be safe and to be happy I would say to

01:22

all the parents who are finding this out

01:25

to talk to your child

01:28

and love them and give them

01:30

encouragement and and help them through

01:32

that journey

01:33

Rico maintained such a positive attitude

01:36

throughout this transition we’re very

01:39

proud of Rico and I’m proud of his

01:41

activism because he is now someone who’s

01:44

talking about how important it was for

01:47

him how happy he is in his own skin and

01:51

and let the that kids know everywhere or

01:54

adults you know it’s gonna be alright

01:56

every child is precious and and God has

02:00

formed that child to be what he or she

02:02

is he goes tell my baby he may be almost

02:06

30 years old but that’s how I see him so

02:09

I like to speak out about this issue

02:11

because what I want is that that every

02:14

child or every adult who goes through

02:16

this transition know that there’s a that

02:19

there’s a cushion there that there’s a

02:20

support system what makes our families

02:24

so very proud of Rico is that he’s so

02:27

happy living an authentic life being

02:30

honest about who he is and just brings a

02:34

lot of joy in our lives

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video