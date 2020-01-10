Moms For Transgender Equality: Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
I’m Ileana Ross Layton and I’m a
00:02
congresswoman from my South Florida and
00:04
Dexter and I’ve been married 34 years
00:07
and we have two children together
00:10
Rodrigo and aunt Patricia
00:13
Rico had written us a letter all about
00:16
what he had been going through we knew
00:18
something was happening and we figured
00:20
he when he’s ready to talk we’re ready
00:22
to listen and it was difficult for us
00:24
because I mean it’s it’s a jarring
00:26
revelation when you’re when your child
00:28
says that to you worried about his
00:31
safety and we’re worried about any
00:33
bullying there are many unsafe
00:35
communities throughout the United States
00:37
and it’s a it’s a difficult situation
00:40
for so many kids we can’t sugarcoat it
00:43
and pretend that violence does not exist
00:46
so many kids are thrown out of their
00:48
homes so many kids turn to suicide and
00:52
and what a waste of a precious life that
00:57
is all the challenges that young people
00:59
have add to that that you’re someone who
01:02
society considers to be unusual out of
01:05
out of the cookie cutter but support is
01:08
so important emotional support so that
01:11
you don’t feel alone my husband is very
01:13
accepting and he just wants our children
01:16
just like I did to be to be healthy to
01:19
be safe and to be happy I would say to
01:22
all the parents who are finding this out
01:25
to talk to your child
01:28
and love them and give them
01:30
encouragement and and help them through
01:32
that journey
01:33
Rico maintained such a positive attitude
01:36
throughout this transition we’re very
01:39
proud of Rico and I’m proud of his
01:41
activism because he is now someone who’s
01:44
talking about how important it was for
01:47
him how happy he is in his own skin and
01:51
and let the that kids know everywhere or
01:54
adults you know it’s gonna be alright
01:56
every child is precious and and God has
02:00
formed that child to be what he or she
02:02
is he goes tell my baby he may be almost
02:06
30 years old but that’s how I see him so
02:09
I like to speak out about this issue
02:11
because what I want is that that every
02:14
child or every adult who goes through
02:16
this transition know that there’s a that
02:19
there’s a cushion there that there’s a
02:20
support system what makes our families
02:24
so very proud of Rico is that he’s so
02:27
happy living an authentic life being
02:30
honest about who he is and just brings a
02:34
lot of joy in our lives
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.