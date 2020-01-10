Get Daily Email
Home / Gender & Sexuality / Moms For Transgender Equality: Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Moms For Transgender Equality: Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

by



Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
I’m Ileana Ross Layton and I’m a
00:02
congresswoman from my South Florida and
00:04
Dexter and I’ve been married 34 years
00:07
and we have two children together
00:10
Rodrigo and aunt Patricia
00:13
Rico had written us a letter all about
00:16
what he had been going through we knew
00:18
something was happening and we figured
00:20
he when he’s ready to talk we’re ready
00:22
to listen and it was difficult for us
00:24
because I mean it’s it’s a jarring
00:26
revelation when you’re when your child
00:28
says that to you worried about his
00:31
safety and we’re worried about any
00:33
bullying there are many unsafe
00:35
communities throughout the United States
00:37
and it’s a it’s a difficult situation
00:40
for so many kids we can’t sugarcoat it
00:43
and pretend that violence does not exist
00:46
so many kids are thrown out of their
00:48
homes so many kids turn to suicide and
00:52
and what a waste of a precious life that
00:57
is all the challenges that young people
00:59
have add to that that you’re someone who
01:02
society considers to be unusual out of
01:05
out of the cookie cutter but support is
01:08
so important emotional support so that
01:11
you don’t feel alone my husband is very
01:13
accepting and he just wants our children
01:16
just like I did to be to be healthy to
01:19
be safe and to be happy I would say to
01:22
all the parents who are finding this out
01:25
to talk to your child
01:28
and love them and give them
01:30
encouragement and and help them through
01:32
that journey
01:33
Rico maintained such a positive attitude
01:36
throughout this transition we’re very
01:39
proud of Rico and I’m proud of his
01:41
activism because he is now someone who’s
01:44
talking about how important it was for
01:47
him how happy he is in his own skin and
01:51
and let the that kids know everywhere or
01:54
adults you know it’s gonna be alright
01:56
every child is precious and and God has
02:00
formed that child to be what he or she
02:02
is he goes tell my baby he may be almost
02:06
30 years old but that’s how I see him so
02:09
I like to speak out about this issue
02:11
because what I want is that that every
02:14
child or every adult who goes through
02:16
this transition know that there’s a that
02:19
there’s a cushion there that there’s a
02:20
support system what makes our families
02:24
so very proud of Rico is that he’s so
02:27
happy living an authentic life being
02:30
honest about who he is and just brings a
02:34
lot of joy in our lives


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

