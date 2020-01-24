Moms for Transgender Equality: Ofelia

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
so he is 14 years old she’s a pretty
00:03
much regular teenager she’s a popular
00:08
amongst her friends she’s a very
00:11
outspoken strong just a regular kid
00:15
there was always a sense that she wasn’t
00:18
quite like for example my son that’s
00:21
older than her for her to express that
00:24
she was a girl and I’m a girl and it was
00:26
always why did God make me this did I
00:29
get there late when they were passing
00:31
out the bodies that sort of verified
00:35
what I was thinking which I couldn’t
00:37
name back in that time there wasn’t a
00:41
lot of information for parents
00:42
I just didn’t know transgender what it
00:45
really was but she was free to express
00:47
herself at home so playing with Barbies
00:50
or playing with baby dolls or toys of
00:52
that style wasn’t a problem to me
00:55
already
00:56
the problem started in in preschool when
00:59
the staff didn’t appreciate that or
01:01
didn’t think it was proper or
01:03
appropriate they suggested counseling
01:06
because it wasn’t right there was
01:07
obviously something wrong with her it
01:10
doesn’t make sense how people can define
01:12
you without knowing you it just doesn’t
01:15
if you look at Zoey and you see her
01:19
she’s a girl I would like her to live in
01:23
a world where she doesn’t have to fight
01:24
to exist she has a really good heart and
01:28
she’s very forgiving my biggest concern
01:32
is that she gets through school get to
01:34
grades does her homework doesn’t miss
01:37
school and that she’s safe I think I’m
01:40
actually giving her tools and strength
01:42
to move forward and do good things in
01:44
life and that’s what anybody does for
01:48
their kids we’re not born with
01:50
incredible skill sets to be parents we
01:53
just need to use that same emotion that
01:56
we had when we brought that child to the
01:58
world and say that promise the
02:01
commitment that you made that you would
02:03
take care of them for the rest of their
02:04
lives that you continue to do that as
02:07
they grow and they tell you
02:08
they are and just accept them for who
02:11
they are support
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.