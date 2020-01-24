Moms for Transgender Equality: Ofelia

—



00:00

so he is 14 years old she’s a pretty

00:03

much regular teenager she’s a popular

00:08

amongst her friends she’s a very

00:11

outspoken strong just a regular kid

00:15

there was always a sense that she wasn’t

00:18

quite like for example my son that’s

00:21

older than her for her to express that

00:24

she was a girl and I’m a girl and it was

00:26

always why did God make me this did I

00:29

get there late when they were passing

00:31

out the bodies that sort of verified

00:35

what I was thinking which I couldn’t

00:37

name back in that time there wasn’t a

00:41

lot of information for parents

00:42

I just didn’t know transgender what it

00:45

really was but she was free to express

00:47

herself at home so playing with Barbies

00:50

or playing with baby dolls or toys of

00:52

that style wasn’t a problem to me

00:55

already

00:56

the problem started in in preschool when

00:59

the staff didn’t appreciate that or

01:01

didn’t think it was proper or

01:03

appropriate they suggested counseling

01:06

because it wasn’t right there was

01:07

obviously something wrong with her it

01:10

doesn’t make sense how people can define

01:12

you without knowing you it just doesn’t

01:15

if you look at Zoey and you see her

01:19

she’s a girl I would like her to live in

01:23

a world where she doesn’t have to fight

01:24

to exist she has a really good heart and

01:28

she’s very forgiving my biggest concern

01:32

is that she gets through school get to

01:34

grades does her homework doesn’t miss

01:37

school and that she’s safe I think I’m

01:40

actually giving her tools and strength

01:42

to move forward and do good things in

01:44

life and that’s what anybody does for

01:48

their kids we’re not born with

01:50

incredible skill sets to be parents we

01:53

just need to use that same emotion that

01:56

we had when we brought that child to the

01:58

world and say that promise the

02:01

commitment that you made that you would

02:03

take care of them for the rest of their

02:04

lives that you continue to do that as

02:07

they grow and they tell you

02:08

they are and just accept them for who

02:11

they are support

