Home / Gender & Sexuality / Moms for Transgender Equality: Ofelia

Moms for Transgender Equality: Ofelia

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
so he is 14 years old she’s a pretty
00:03
much regular teenager she’s a popular
00:08
amongst her friends she’s a very
00:11
outspoken strong just a regular kid
00:15
there was always a sense that she wasn’t
00:18
quite like for example my son that’s
00:21
older than her for her to express that
00:24
she was a girl and I’m a girl and it was
00:26
always why did God make me this did I
00:29
get there late when they were passing
00:31
out the bodies that sort of verified
00:35
what I was thinking which I couldn’t
00:37
name back in that time there wasn’t a
00:41
lot of information for parents
00:42
I just didn’t know transgender what it
00:45
really was but she was free to express
00:47
herself at home so playing with Barbies
00:50
or playing with baby dolls or toys of
00:52
that style wasn’t a problem to me
00:55
already
00:56
the problem started in in preschool when
00:59
the staff didn’t appreciate that or
01:01
didn’t think it was proper or
01:03
appropriate they suggested counseling
01:06
because it wasn’t right there was
01:07
obviously something wrong with her it
01:10
doesn’t make sense how people can define
01:12
you without knowing you it just doesn’t
01:15
if you look at Zoey and you see her
01:19
she’s a girl I would like her to live in
01:23
a world where she doesn’t have to fight
01:24
to exist she has a really good heart and
01:28
she’s very forgiving my biggest concern
01:32
is that she gets through school get to
01:34
grades does her homework doesn’t miss
01:37
school and that she’s safe I think I’m
01:40
actually giving her tools and strength
01:42
to move forward and do good things in
01:44
life and that’s what anybody does for
01:48
their kids we’re not born with
01:50
incredible skill sets to be parents we
01:53
just need to use that same emotion that
01:56
we had when we brought that child to the
01:58
world and say that promise the
02:01
commitment that you made that you would
02:03
take care of them for the rest of their
02:04
lives that you continue to do that as
02:07
they grow and they tell you
02:08
they are and just accept them for who
02:11
they are support


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

