N Sync’s Lance Bass Speaking at HRC National Dinner

Lance Bass accepting Visibility Award at the 2006 Human Rights Campaign national dinner.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
Wow well first I want to thank RIKEN so
much
he has been my angel on my shoulder I
mean it’s been amazing I mean everyone
should have someone like that when they
come out it’s I look at him yeah a lot
of people look at him as you know the
Amazing Race winner but I look at him as
that that captain in the Air Force that
that’s strong leader and I love what
he’s doing for our community but thank
you so much HRC
I am so honored to stand in front of you
all the faces and the strength of the
Human Rights Campaign if I had known
that there were such a great support
structure embracing our community I
would have found the courage to come out
a long time ago
I got a cheat sheet here too and just
make sure I get it all down when I first
learned that the HRC wanted to honor me
I like many said why I’ve only been out
for a few months what have I done
haven’t done anything yet to you know to
deserve this and then I thought and I
started reading all the letters of
support that came in from fans all over
the world and one in particular one to
share with you was a guy from Cincinnati
he was like 29 years old and he wrote a
letter to me saying that uh you know had
a girlfriend he had the perfect life but
he was living a lie he was gay and the
day that he went out and bought a gun to
go kill himself he saw the cover of
magazine people with my picture saying
I’m gay he read the article saw that so
himself and myself and he changed his
mind came out to his family and friends
broke up with that girlfriend and he’s
living a happy happy life and that’s
just that’s just one of thousands of
letters that I’ve gotten from you know
kids around the world 12 year olds that
have come out to their families 12 year
olds now saying you know yes I’m Gabe
and I’m going to start my life from now
instead of waiting you know when
everyone else thinks it’s time and as
someone who is newly visible to this
community and the HRF see family and my
pledge tonight to all of you gathered
here and to the young people who will
follow in each of our footsteps is that
I will work every day to be worthy of
this award I view this
I view this as a responsibility and a
promise that I intend to keep so thank
you very much
