N Sync’s Lance Bass Speaking at HRC National Dinner

Lance Bass accepting Visibility Award at the 2006 Human Rights Campaign national dinner.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Wow well first I want to thank RIKEN so

00:04

much

00:05

he has been my angel on my shoulder I

00:08

mean it’s been amazing I mean everyone

00:10

should have someone like that when they

00:12

come out it’s I look at him yeah a lot

00:20

of people look at him as you know the

00:21

Amazing Race winner but I look at him as

00:23

that that captain in the Air Force that

00:25

that’s strong leader and I love what

00:28

he’s doing for our community but thank

00:30

you so much HRC

00:32

I am so honored to stand in front of you

00:34

all the faces and the strength of the

00:37

Human Rights Campaign if I had known

00:39

that there were such a great support

00:40

structure embracing our community I

00:42

would have found the courage to come out

00:44

a long time ago

00:51

I got a cheat sheet here too and just

00:52

make sure I get it all down when I first

00:56

learned that the HRC wanted to honor me

00:58

I like many said why I’ve only been out

01:02

for a few months what have I done

01:03

haven’t done anything yet to you know to

01:06

deserve this and then I thought and I

01:12

started reading all the letters of

01:14

support that came in from fans all over

01:16

the world and one in particular one to

01:19

share with you was a guy from Cincinnati

01:21

he was like 29 years old and he wrote a

01:24

letter to me saying that uh you know had

01:26

a girlfriend he had the perfect life but

01:28

he was living a lie he was gay and the

01:30

day that he went out and bought a gun to

01:32

go kill himself he saw the cover of

01:36

magazine people with my picture saying

01:38

I’m gay he read the article saw that so

01:42

himself and myself and he changed his

01:45

mind came out to his family and friends

01:47

broke up with that girlfriend and he’s

01:49

living a happy happy life and that’s

01:57

just that’s just one of thousands of

02:00

letters that I’ve gotten from you know

02:02

kids around the world 12 year olds that

02:05

have come out to their families 12 year

02:07

olds now saying you know yes I’m Gabe

02:09

and I’m going to start my life from now

02:10

instead of waiting you know when

02:12

everyone else thinks it’s time and as

02:16

someone who is newly visible to this

02:18

community and the HRF see family and my

02:21

pledge tonight to all of you gathered

02:23

here and to the young people who will

02:25

follow in each of our footsteps is that

02:27

I will work every day to be worthy of

02:29

this award I view this

02:32

I view this as a responsibility and a

02:40

promise that I intend to keep so thank

02:43

you very much

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.