Home / Gender & Sexuality / Posing as Cis

Posing as Cis

I spent a week with a host and never told her that I was born in the body of a guy.

I once had an interesting experience as a trans girl, doing a Workaway in Mariposa, California. I spent a week with a host and never told her that I was born in the body of a guy.

Was I lying? No! It just never came up.

Now, obviously I could have MADE it come up. But, as someone who had to deal with being a “tranny” ever since I figured out who I really am, it was kind of nice being able to not think about that for a while.

Or at least that was the plan. Not be “trans” and not think about being trans* for a while. Easier said than done when you’re stuck in the wrong body (a situation that has since been rectified).

So what happened to my “being cis” for a week?

Well, I was constantly reminded that I’m NOT cis. Every time I had to use the restroom. Every time I took a shower. But, worse than that, I kept getting paranoid notions that my host had “seen through” my “disguise”.

Super paranoid? No! Just a little 😉 Because it WAS based on something. The first night I met her, my host made certain comments about childbirth, which clearly implied the expectation that I, too, could one day bear children. (And, even though I can’t, and it pains me, being treated like a normal girl was quite nice!)

But those comments ended after the first day. And I didn’t get anything new until about day five. When she disclosed the story of her friend, born a boy, who “transgendered” a couple of years ago. (Her word, not mine!)

So, does that mean that she found out? I don’t know. She suspected something, at least.

And, sure, she could’ve found it by searching online, where I AM rather openly trans. But I don’t think she did. Whatever gave the “tranny” cues, I don’t know what it is.

And THAT is what scared me!

 

About Jane Sofia Struthers

Jane Sofia Struthers is very interested in gender, masculinity and femininity. Particularly in its perception in society, by men. In fact, she spent most of her life in a male body, thinking she was something like genderless, or agender, before she realized that she's just a woman.

