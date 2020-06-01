Posing as Cis

I once had an interesting experience as a trans girl, doing a Workaway in Mariposa, California. I spent a week with a host and never told her that I was born in the body of a guy.

Was I lying? No! It just never came up.

Now, obviously I could have MADE it come up. But, as someone who had to deal with being a “tranny” ever since I figured out who I really am, it was kind of nice being able to not think about that for a while.

Or at least that was the plan. Not be “trans” and not think about being trans* for a while. Easier said than done when you’re stuck in the wrong body (a situation that has since been rectified).

So what happened to my “being cis” for a week?

Well, I was constantly reminded that I’m NOT cis. Every time I had to use the restroom. Every time I took a shower. But, worse than that, I kept getting paranoid notions that my host had “seen through” my “disguise”.

Super paranoid? No! Just a little 😉 Because it WAS based on something. The first night I met her, my host made certain comments about childbirth, which clearly implied the expectation that I, too, could one day bear children. (And, even though I can’t, and it pains me, being treated like a normal girl was quite nice!)

But those comments ended after the first day. And I didn’t get anything new until about day five. When she disclosed the story of her friend, born a boy, who “transgendered” a couple of years ago. (Her word, not mine!)

So, does that mean that she found out? I don’t know. She suspected something, at least.

And, sure, she could’ve found it by searching online, where I AM rather openly trans. But I don’t think she did. Whatever gave the “tranny” cues, I don’t know what it is.

And THAT is what scared me!

