Reichen Lehmkuhl Speaking at HRC National Dinner

Air Force Captain(Ret.) and winner of “Amazing Race” , Reichen Lehmkuhl, accepting Visibility Award at the 2006 Human Rights Campaign national dinner.

mmm so why are we here that’s the

question I’ve heard but before I get to

that I’m going to tell you why we’re

here we’re particularly humbled this

evening to be around the likes of the

other honorees tonight such as Billie

Jean King it was obviously a pioneer and

Billie thank you so much Billie Jean

thank you so much for your speech when

when they dedicated the u.s. Tennis

Center to you that was amazing

you must be so proud Frank Kameny who

paved the way for generations of us to

follow Judy Shepard oh I just had the

privilege of shaking hands with

backstage and she’s just tireless in her

efforts and her activism and we’re so

proud of her and Matthew is always

always in our prayers and our thoughts

Judy yeah Mike Berman Mike Berman one of

so many straight people that stands with

us to align the forces of gays and

straights

to gain our rights

so while many of us are being uh this is

why I’m here now I’m gonna tell you why

I’m here

well many of us are so disgusted with

the war that’s actually going on right

now and we just want to shut our TVs off

and forget about what our administration

is doing overseas what we need to do is

actually remember some other things like

what’s actually happening with our LGBT

service members serving overseas in Iraq

other countries and in this country

yeah the US military is practicing one

of the last legal human rights abuses

left in this country today yeah the

armed forces in the United States still

has a ban on homosexuals in the military

and many people forgot that we have the

ban because someone brought up a phrase

called Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Don’t Ask

Don’t Tell did nothing

it did not lift any kind of a ban it did

not change the way people were being

treated in the military and I have

first-hand knowledge of this I’ve just

spent under three years writing in my

book which is now finally published this

week called here’s what we’ll say

growing up coming out in the US Air

Force I chronicled the secret society of

gay cadets that I formed at the academy

to get by and not be persecuted or

thrown in jail for being gay there are

about 50 of us and we would meet in

secret the book also chronicles all of

the lies that I had to tell to make it

through the US Air Force Academy as a

gay cadet my number one goal in life

right now is to end the ban the abuse

and the expulsion of our LGBT US service

members from our nation’s military

so please please understand how sincere

I am and what an honor it is for me to

be able to stand up here on this

platform in front of the Human Rights

Campaign national dinner to let my

message off just one more time while

many of us wait I already said that hmm

I’m a little nervous I’m sorry so I want

to get back to Don’t Ask Don’t Tell I

don’t know if you know this but it made

everything worse there have been 10,000

over 10,000 military discharges since

the inception of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell

our government has spent 360 million

dollars on these discharges making this

happen the obvious kicker is that

they’re using our tax dollars to pick

these people out so we need to get

involved

what’s happening in the military to gay

people today let me give you an example

I want to share with you an atrocity or

some atrocities that I observed when I

was a cadet at your United States Air

Force Academy that your tax dollars pay

for when my friend found out that he was

when my friend was found out as being

gay he disappeared from his room in the

middle of the night none of us knew

where he went

we found out later that he was detained

we don’t know where and he was too

shaken up to say where he was evaluated

mentally he was put into a mental ward

at the United States Air Force Academy

Hospital a military investigation ensued

were his entire family friends and

everyone he wasn’t out to was told that

he was gay before he was ready to say he

was gay he lost his dignity

he lost his career he lost his dreams

would be a pilot and an Air Force

officer and a leader then he went

through court-martial he was dragged in

front of a military tribunal and

humiliated he’s so embarrassed today he

doesn’t even have a social skill to come

out of a house back to the numbers

cadets at your service academies West

Point Annapolis the Air Force Academy

now the Coast Guard Academy which has

just been put under the Department of

Defense it’s costing 320

and dollars of your money to send one

cadet through four years of these

institutions when they get kicked out

and it’s okay to spend that kind of

money because we’re training really good

leaders that’s my opinion but when they

get kicked out all of that money goes

down the drain and this should make us

furious we run the military in this

country we have a unique country and a

unique military in that civilians

ultimately make the decisions of what

our military does and what our military

policies are that’s us and we need to

get involved that’s what I that’s what I

wrote my book about and I hope that you

all will be with me in this

mm-hmm

and here is why you can join me and here

is why we have a chance because the

people currently running the US Armed

Forces continue to fail miserably at

giving any reasonable rationale for why

gays should not be allowed to serve in

the military there’s no reasonable

rationale and here’s their biggest

excuse they’re using the same excuses

that we use to keep out minorities and

women from the military years ago and

the reason was this Oh

if we let minorities and women into the

military we might offend the people who

are already serving who are prejudiced

against those groups and that’s the same

reason they’re using today well we have

evolved and now we do not allow people

to discriminate against women and

minorities in the military because we

know it’s wrong why gay people are the

last group to still be discriminated in

this way is beyond me

here’s what we’ll say is the title of my

book because when the secret society of

Gay Cadets

that we had at the academy went out we

would always have to get our lie

straight about where we were who we were

with and by swearing to each other

here’s what we’ll say it was a promise

so solemn that many of us gay cadets had

it inscribed on the inside of our class

rings which Lance is wearing around his

neck of mine right now

and now it’s the name of my book here’s

what we’ll say I stand with you all to

say here’s what we’ll all say to the

government in order to end the ban on

gays in the military so that our country

sets an example to other militaries to

our own government our own people and

even the world thank you so much

