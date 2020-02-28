Reichen Lehmkuhl Speaking at HRC National Dinner

—
Air Force Captain(Ret.) and winner of “Amazing Race” , Reichen Lehmkuhl, accepting Visibility Award at the 2006 Human Rights Campaign national dinner.
Transcript:
mmm so why are we here that’s the
question I’ve heard but before I get to
that I’m going to tell you why we’re
here we’re particularly humbled this
evening to be around the likes of the
other honorees tonight such as Billie
Jean King it was obviously a pioneer and
Billie thank you so much Billie Jean
thank you so much for your speech when
when they dedicated the u.s. Tennis
Center to you that was amazing
you must be so proud Frank Kameny who
paved the way for generations of us to
follow Judy Shepard oh I just had the
privilege of shaking hands with
backstage and she’s just tireless in her
efforts and her activism and we’re so
proud of her and Matthew is always
always in our prayers and our thoughts
Judy yeah Mike Berman Mike Berman one of
so many straight people that stands with
us to align the forces of gays and
straights
to gain our rights
so while many of us are being uh this is
why I’m here now I’m gonna tell you why
I’m here
well many of us are so disgusted with
the war that’s actually going on right
now and we just want to shut our TVs off
and forget about what our administration
is doing overseas what we need to do is
actually remember some other things like
what’s actually happening with our LGBT
service members serving overseas in Iraq
other countries and in this country
yeah the US military is practicing one
of the last legal human rights abuses
left in this country today yeah the
armed forces in the United States still
has a ban on homosexuals in the military
and many people forgot that we have the
ban because someone brought up a phrase
called Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Don’t Ask
Don’t Tell did nothing
it did not lift any kind of a ban it did
not change the way people were being
treated in the military and I have
first-hand knowledge of this I’ve just
spent under three years writing in my
book which is now finally published this
week called here’s what we’ll say
growing up coming out in the US Air
Force I chronicled the secret society of
gay cadets that I formed at the academy
to get by and not be persecuted or
thrown in jail for being gay there are
about 50 of us and we would meet in
secret the book also chronicles all of
the lies that I had to tell to make it
through the US Air Force Academy as a
gay cadet my number one goal in life
right now is to end the ban the abuse
and the expulsion of our LGBT US service
members from our nation’s military
so please please understand how sincere
I am and what an honor it is for me to
be able to stand up here on this
platform in front of the Human Rights
Campaign national dinner to let my
message off just one more time while
many of us wait I already said that hmm
I’m a little nervous I’m sorry so I want
to get back to Don’t Ask Don’t Tell I
don’t know if you know this but it made
everything worse there have been 10,000
over 10,000 military discharges since
the inception of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell
our government has spent 360 million
dollars on these discharges making this
happen the obvious kicker is that
they’re using our tax dollars to pick
these people out so we need to get
involved
what’s happening in the military to gay
people today let me give you an example
I want to share with you an atrocity or
some atrocities that I observed when I
was a cadet at your United States Air
Force Academy that your tax dollars pay
for when my friend found out that he was
when my friend was found out as being
gay he disappeared from his room in the
middle of the night none of us knew
where he went
we found out later that he was detained
we don’t know where and he was too
shaken up to say where he was evaluated
mentally he was put into a mental ward
at the United States Air Force Academy
Hospital a military investigation ensued
were his entire family friends and
everyone he wasn’t out to was told that
he was gay before he was ready to say he
was gay he lost his dignity
he lost his career he lost his dreams
would be a pilot and an Air Force
officer and a leader then he went
through court-martial he was dragged in
front of a military tribunal and
humiliated he’s so embarrassed today he
doesn’t even have a social skill to come
out of a house back to the numbers
cadets at your service academies West
Point Annapolis the Air Force Academy
now the Coast Guard Academy which has
just been put under the Department of
Defense it’s costing 320
and dollars of your money to send one
cadet through four years of these
institutions when they get kicked out
and it’s okay to spend that kind of
money because we’re training really good
leaders that’s my opinion but when they
get kicked out all of that money goes
down the drain and this should make us
furious we run the military in this
country we have a unique country and a
unique military in that civilians
ultimately make the decisions of what
our military does and what our military
policies are that’s us and we need to
get involved that’s what I that’s what I
wrote my book about and I hope that you
all will be with me in this
mm-hmm
and here is why you can join me and here
is why we have a chance because the
people currently running the US Armed
Forces continue to fail miserably at
giving any reasonable rationale for why
gays should not be allowed to serve in
the military there’s no reasonable
rationale and here’s their biggest
excuse they’re using the same excuses
that we use to keep out minorities and
women from the military years ago and
the reason was this Oh
if we let minorities and women into the
military we might offend the people who
are already serving who are prejudiced
against those groups and that’s the same
reason they’re using today well we have
evolved and now we do not allow people
to discriminate against women and
minorities in the military because we
know it’s wrong why gay people are the
last group to still be discriminated in
this way is beyond me
here’s what we’ll say is the title of my
book because when the secret society of
Gay Cadets
that we had at the academy went out we
would always have to get our lie
straight about where we were who we were
with and by swearing to each other
here’s what we’ll say it was a promise
so solemn that many of us gay cadets had
it inscribed on the inside of our class
rings which Lance is wearing around his
neck of mine right now
and now it’s the name of my book here’s
what we’ll say I stand with you all to
say here’s what we’ll all say to the
government in order to end the ban on
gays in the military so that our country
sets an example to other militaries to
our own government our own people and
even the world thank you so much
