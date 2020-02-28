Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Reichen Lehmkuhl Speaking at HRC National Dinner

Reichen Lehmkuhl Speaking at HRC National Dinner

by


Air Force Captain(Ret.) and winner of “Amazing Race” , Reichen Lehmkuhl, accepting Visibility Award at the 2006 Human Rights Campaign national dinner.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
mmm so why are we here that’s the
00:03
question I’ve heard but before I get to
00:06
that I’m going to tell you why we’re
00:07
here we’re particularly humbled this
00:10
evening to be around the likes of the
00:14
other honorees tonight such as Billie
00:15
Jean King it was obviously a pioneer and
00:21
Billie thank you so much Billie Jean
00:24
thank you so much for your speech when
00:26
when they dedicated the u.s. Tennis
00:29
Center to you that was amazing
00:31
you must be so proud Frank Kameny who
00:36
paved the way for generations of us to
00:38
follow Judy Shepard oh I just had the
00:45
privilege of shaking hands with
00:47
backstage and she’s just tireless in her
00:54
efforts and her activism and we’re so
00:56
proud of her and Matthew is always
00:58
always in our prayers and our thoughts
01:00
Judy yeah Mike Berman Mike Berman one of
01:06
so many straight people that stands with
01:08
us to align the forces of gays and
01:10
straights
01:11
to gain our rights
01:17
so while many of us are being uh this is
01:21
why I’m here now I’m gonna tell you why
01:22
I’m here
01:22
well many of us are so disgusted with
01:24
the war that’s actually going on right
01:26
now and we just want to shut our TVs off
01:27
and forget about what our administration
01:30
is doing overseas what we need to do is
01:32
actually remember some other things like
01:35
what’s actually happening with our LGBT
01:38
service members serving overseas in Iraq
01:41
other countries and in this country
01:51
yeah the US military is practicing one
01:55
of the last legal human rights abuses
01:57
left in this country today yeah the
02:03
armed forces in the United States still
02:05
has a ban on homosexuals in the military
02:06
and many people forgot that we have the
02:10
ban because someone brought up a phrase
02:13
called Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Don’t Ask
02:16
Don’t Tell did nothing
02:18
it did not lift any kind of a ban it did
02:20
not change the way people were being
02:21
treated in the military and I have
02:23
first-hand knowledge of this I’ve just
02:27
spent under three years writing in my
02:28
book which is now finally published this
02:30
week called here’s what we’ll say
02:32
growing up coming out in the US Air
02:35
Force I chronicled the secret society of
02:37
gay cadets that I formed at the academy
02:40
to get by and not be persecuted or
02:42
thrown in jail for being gay there are
02:44
about 50 of us and we would meet in
02:46
secret the book also chronicles all of
02:48
the lies that I had to tell to make it
02:50
through the US Air Force Academy as a
02:52
gay cadet my number one goal in life
02:56
right now is to end the ban the abuse
02:59
and the expulsion of our LGBT US service
03:02
members from our nation’s military
03:12
so please please understand how sincere
03:16
I am and what an honor it is for me to
03:18
be able to stand up here on this
03:20
platform in front of the Human Rights
03:21
Campaign national dinner to let my
03:23
message off just one more time while
03:27
many of us wait I already said that hmm
03:31
I’m a little nervous I’m sorry so I want
03:36
to get back to Don’t Ask Don’t Tell I
03:37
don’t know if you know this but it made
03:38
everything worse there have been 10,000
03:41
over 10,000 military discharges since
03:43
the inception of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell
03:45
our government has spent 360 million
03:49
dollars on these discharges making this
03:51
happen the obvious kicker is that
03:54
they’re using our tax dollars to pick
03:56
these people out so we need to get
03:59
involved
03:59
what’s happening in the military to gay
04:02
people today let me give you an example
04:04
I want to share with you an atrocity or
04:06
some atrocities that I observed when I
04:08
was a cadet at your United States Air
04:11
Force Academy that your tax dollars pay
04:13
for when my friend found out that he was
04:16
when my friend was found out as being
04:18
gay he disappeared from his room in the
04:21
middle of the night none of us knew
04:23
where he went
04:24
we found out later that he was detained
04:27
we don’t know where and he was too
04:30
shaken up to say where he was evaluated
04:33
mentally he was put into a mental ward
04:37
at the United States Air Force Academy
04:38
Hospital a military investigation ensued
04:43
were his entire family friends and
04:45
everyone he wasn’t out to was told that
04:47
he was gay before he was ready to say he
04:49
was gay he lost his dignity
04:53
he lost his career he lost his dreams
04:56
would be a pilot and an Air Force
04:57
officer and a leader then he went
05:01
through court-martial he was dragged in
05:03
front of a military tribunal and
05:05
humiliated he’s so embarrassed today he
05:08
doesn’t even have a social skill to come
05:11
out of a house back to the numbers
05:13
cadets at your service academies West
05:16
Point Annapolis the Air Force Academy
05:19
now the Coast Guard Academy which has
05:21
just been put under the Department of
05:22
Defense it’s costing 320
05:25
and dollars of your money to send one
05:27
cadet through four years of these
05:29
institutions when they get kicked out
05:31
and it’s okay to spend that kind of
05:33
money because we’re training really good
05:34
leaders that’s my opinion but when they
05:36
get kicked out all of that money goes
05:38
down the drain and this should make us
05:40
furious we run the military in this
05:44
country we have a unique country and a
05:47
unique military in that civilians
05:50
ultimately make the decisions of what
05:51
our military does and what our military
05:53
policies are that’s us and we need to
05:56
get involved that’s what I that’s what I
05:58
wrote my book about and I hope that you
06:00
all will be with me in this
06:09
mm-hmm
06:12
and here is why you can join me and here
06:15
is why we have a chance because the
06:17
people currently running the US Armed
06:19
Forces continue to fail miserably at
06:21
giving any reasonable rationale for why
06:24
gays should not be allowed to serve in
06:26
the military there’s no reasonable
06:28
rationale and here’s their biggest
06:29
excuse they’re using the same excuses
06:31
that we use to keep out minorities and
06:34
women from the military years ago and
06:36
the reason was this Oh
06:38
if we let minorities and women into the
06:40
military we might offend the people who
06:43
are already serving who are prejudiced
06:44
against those groups and that’s the same
06:46
reason they’re using today well we have
06:48
evolved and now we do not allow people
06:50
to discriminate against women and
06:51
minorities in the military because we
06:53
know it’s wrong why gay people are the
06:55
last group to still be discriminated in
06:57
this way is beyond me
07:07
here’s what we’ll say is the title of my
07:10
book because when the secret society of
07:12
Gay Cadets
07:13
that we had at the academy went out we
07:16
would always have to get our lie
07:17
straight about where we were who we were
07:19
with and by swearing to each other
07:21
here’s what we’ll say it was a promise
07:23
so solemn that many of us gay cadets had
07:26
it inscribed on the inside of our class
07:28
rings which Lance is wearing around his
07:30
neck of mine right now
07:31
and now it’s the name of my book here’s
07:35
what we’ll say I stand with you all to
07:38
say here’s what we’ll all say to the
07:40
government in order to end the ban on
07:42
gays in the military so that our country
07:45
sets an example to other militaries to
07:47
our own government our own people and
07:49
even the world thank you so much

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

