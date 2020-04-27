Revealed: The Secret to ‘Men vs. Women’

—

We are the same! There is no men versus women! It is a myth perpetuated throughout the generations. Nowadays, it is popular to emphasize the differences between men and women. Biological, psychological, social, economical, and educational. In our core, we are very much the same.

Biologically we are not exactly the same. A woman’s body is different than a man’s body. Our looks are not the same.

According to research men and women have different levels of different hormones. Women’s brain functions differently from men’s. But this only means we use different paths to get the same thing!

For example, usually women after a long stressful day at work, want to talk about the problems. Men want to process the situation in solitude. But both want to feel better.

Another example is the following: Women often will define the problem in broader terms and examine a wider array of potential factors before going into solution mode. Men want to dive right into solving them. But both want a solution.

Psychologically, socially, economically and education-wise we should be the same. Unfortunately due to fear we are quite far away from reaching such a state. But I believe with discussion, openness and mindfulness we can improve our society in this aspect as well.

Both are afraid. Both need love and security. Both need hugs and smiles. Both need sex. Both need connection. All these needs transcend biological and cultural differences. Love and connection are universal. You see, the secret is that men and women are very similar. We just make stories about differences to distract us from the fact:

We are very much alike. We want the same (love and connection). We only choose different paths to get it.

According to Greek mythology, humans were created with four legs, four arms, and a head with two faces. Fearing their power, Zeus split them into two separate parts. They were condemned to spend their lives in search of their other halves. Their physical nature would desire to be completed with the physical nature of the other half, and their soul would yearn for their soul’s other half. And according to the myth, when these two halves find each other, there will be a silent understanding of one another. They will be complete — a soulmate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What do you think? Do you agree or disagree? Add your voice in the comments.

—

Previously published on Medium.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: unsplash.com