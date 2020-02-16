Schools, Sex, and Masculinity

Peggy Orenstein’s new book Boys and Sex, based on extensive interviews with boys from sixteen to twenty-two, offers an eye-opening and compassionate overview of some the problems boys face in American society. One of Orenstein’s main points is that we must talk to boys about sex. Because it can be hard to know where to start with these conversations, especially in schools, I develop four ideas inspired by Boys and Sex that can lead to better conversations and—ideally—better schools.

Boys are watching a lot of pornography. Consent is the bare minimum. Boys must be empowered with the emotional strength it takes to endure being alone. The narrative of the “good guy” can get in the way of moral growth.

Pornography. The boys Orenstein spoke with watch pornography on a regular basis, and this strongly influenced their thinking on what sex should be, shaping their self-image and expectations of how their sexual partners should act. We need to address what is becoming many boys’ primary source of sex education. At the very least, we have to help boys see that sex is not a competitive act—who is the biggest, who can last the longest, who has the most partners—and teach them that respectful loving connection should be emphasized over mere transactions. I suggest that reading narratives from this book with young men will help. Boys describe the emptiness they feel when they get what they’ve been taught to want when watching pornography, and hearing this will prove liberating to boys who feel the same way but may be afraid to admit it.

Consent. A positive message that emerges from Boys and Sex is that the boys Orenstein interviewed understand the importance of consent. Some of the boys even found it arousing. But what Orenstein also found was that boys didn’t always appreciate that consent and connection are very different things. Some of the boys seemed genuinely surprised when asked: Did your partner enjoy the experience? Did you connect emotionally? Though schools may not be the places to have this exact conversation, they can be places where we take student desires and thoughts more seriously. Just as sex can become a transaction, learning is often a mere transaction as well: tell me what to do so I can get the highest grade for the least amount of work. I don’t think it is a stretch to see the ways this same attitude can play out sexually. If schools emphasized engagement and student voice more, this could help boys see that consent is the bare minimum, not the end of the story. Life—in school and outside of it—can be about meaningful connections instead of just going through the motions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Solitude. Orenstein tells the story of a young man who objects to some of the things his teammates are saying about women, but he says nothing because the last boy who spoke up was ostracized. This story reminds us of the costs boys face when talking back to the dominant culture of masculinity. Though we are rightly critical of the emotionally detached stoic man, I worry this criticism can get in the way of the realty that a man who lives by the lights of his own conscience will risk alienation from his male peers and may also be seen as undesirable by some of the women he hopes to connect with. I suggest schools assign pieces like “Solitude and Leadership” by William Deresiewicz so that boys understand the courage it takes to become a man of character, and the loneliness that often comes when they make the choice to turn their back on what they’ve been taught about masculinity.

Moral Growth. At present, many boys hold themselves to the standard of “good guy.” They don’t cross the line into sexual harassment or violence, but they also aren’t actively trying to make the world better. They are “good guys,” and get praised for doing the bare minimum. When we only emphasize the potential negative impacts of a movement like #MeToo, we teach boys to fear accountability, instead of encouraging their moral growth.

Boys shouldn’t avoid unethical behavior because they fear being caught, but because they want to live in a world where men aspire to justice and doing the right thing from a place of courage. Schools can promote this by sharing stories of brave men who do what is right even if it is unpopular, and by remembering the power that coaches play in the lives of many boys by not allowing any coach to tolerate worse than the bare minimum and encouraging them to do more to empower character and leadership.

To close, when parents and schools don’t create spaces where boys can learn about sex and masculinity they will look elsewhere. Instead of abandoning boys to whatever influence they stumble upon, we need to listen generously to their confusion, their pain, and their hopes as Orenstein does in her book. The stakes are high.

Boys are growing into men they don’t want to be, and this unleashes untold harm in the world. Though it is often awkward and difficult to talk about sex with boys in school, having these conversations can help prevent a great deal of cruelty and unhappiness. We must create school cultures that allow us to have the types of conversations that will help usher in the type of future our boys need if they are going to grow into morally responsible men.

This is not about telling boys who they must be, but creating the conditions that allow them to act on their conscience and grow into the men they hope to become.

—

Shutterstock