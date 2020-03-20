Tennis Legend Billie Jean King Speaks at HRC National Dinner

—
Video of tennis legend and social activist, Billie Jean King, receiving National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign’s 10th annual national dinner. As one of the 20th century’s most respected women, Billie Jean King has long been a champion for social change, and she continues to make her mark today. She is recognized for spearheading the women’s movement in tennis and for her lifelong pursuit of equality in sports and in life.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
The video has no transcript.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.