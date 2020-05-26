Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Gender & Sexuality / Victim Blaming: How to Not Do It and How to Be Supportive Instead

Victim Blaming: How to Not Do It and How to Be Supportive Instead

by

 

We’re back with a bonus hiatus episode and we’re talking about victim-blaming, especially as it pertains to sexual assault. This is when a victim of an alleged assault is blamed, ranging from being asked what they were wearing if they’d drunk alcohol, all the way to people not believing their story. Sometimes friends also don’t know how to handle the situation so either engages in victim-blaming or simply disappears.

Nas recently made a documentary exploring the reasons behind victim-blaming and interviewed the NY Times’ Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Harvey Weinstein story, as well as Gender Knot favorites Dr. Mithu Sanyal and Dr. Jackson Katz. Check it out here for background: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3csyv0q

In this episode, Nas and Dan talk about ways we can help victims instead. We’d also like to know your experiences if you’ve been in this scenario, as either a victim or someone being told of an assault, and any tips you have for how to help victims.

We also talk about an excellent podcast from Slate you should check out called Man Up… check it out here: https://slate.com/podcasts/man-up

We’re on hiatus and will be back with a new season in March. Keep writing to us until then.

Hosts:

Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Producers:

Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

Listen to “Victim blaming: how to not do it and how to be supportive instead” on Spreaker.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About The Gender Knot

Right now: women are angry, men are confused and no one is talking to each other productively. Enter: The Gender Knot.

On this podcast we get men and women to come together to chat - and sometimes argue - about what we want from each other, what we're worried about and how we can best get along and make a better world for us all.

From how women can ask for what they want, to tips for men to be better allies to women, to delving into the new masculinity, we tackle all these in our weekly episodes.

Past guests have included Dan Savage, Esther Perel, Mark Manson, and Jackson Katz.

Visit https://thegenderknot.com

