‘What Surgeries Are You Gonna Have Next?’

This is a question I was asked, time and time again, by some of the Indian patients at the transsexual surgery centre in Delhi.

I was a patient there myself, in January and part of February. (And earlier, for a different operation, last May.) The operation I had was SRS, sex reassignment surgery, or, in vulgar speak, “the big one”. For me, this was enough. This was what permitted me to finally feel – right or wrong – like a real woman. And yes, I had had another feminization surgery – a facial one. Only because I was desperate to do something, and my pathway to SRS was blocked by a stupid guideline that I finally lied to get around… more on that in another post. I wonder whether, for me, SRS alone would have been sufficient.

But the other patients were much more interested in what other surgeries I had had or was going to have. I was asked multiple times whether my breasts were “real”. To the point where one girl grabbed at them, feeling for implants. I was asked, time and time again, exactly which facial operations I’d had, and what had been my experience.

When was I getting my voice done? Would I get implants in my ass?

I’m not sure if this was a cultural thing. It was only the Indian patients who asked me this. (Okay, and one Nepalese girl.) The non-South-Asian patients were me, a British girl, a Russian that listened to no one and no one much liked, and a girl originally from Afghanistan who’d lived ten years in California. None of them asked me, after just meeting me, which surgeries I’d had. None of them advertised which ones they had had or were going to have.

I answered honestly (yes, I’ve had FFS, no, I don’t want a boob job) but I didn’t much like this line of questioning. I think the main reason that I didn’t like it was that by then, even though I was in the transsexual surgery centre, I was done being transsexual. I’ve never connected much with the trans* community, not in my home town in America, and not in Delhi. As far as I was concerned, the nicest thing that people could do about that awful past, and my male alter-ego, was forget that he ever existed.

Treat me as me, Jane, 29, female. Forget that at 28 I was “intersex”, at 27, “male”.

The people with whom I stay in touch now do that. They treat me as me, and that spectre in my past as what I truly feel he was – a completely different person. Split personality disorder? I don’t know. A shrink would have a field day with me.

But I DO know that I don’t like being trans. I don’t present as trans, unlike some trans girls I’ve met, one of whom had no problem sporting a beard. This column aside, I don’t really tell people my history.

And, honestly, this column only exists because I started it when I was in intersex mode, when I was more openly trans because I had to be, because I felt like a fake every time I sat on the bowl in the ladies room and out flopped a penis. I was getting female hormones but I still had male genitalia, and the spectre of the male alter-ego was still haunting me. It wasn’t until SRS that I was finally free. (And many people consider that an “elective” surgery!)

What I’m wondering now is this: can someone ever stop being transsexual? The root “trans” means to cross, like the trans-Atlantic pipeline crosses the ocean, or the trans-Siberian railroad crosses Siberia. Transsexuality is a crossing too, from one sex to the other.

Maybe I started male, but I’ve become female. The crossing is done. Does that mean I’m not trans any more?

I wonder if that’s why the Indian patients were so obsessed with planning and cataloging their surgeries. They must’ve thought that, if you do enough, there will be nothing of your natal sex left. You will entirely be the new sex, the one that you crossed over into. And then – does that mean that we’re no longer trans*?

I’ll leave that for you to decide.

