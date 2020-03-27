World AIDS Day – Human Rights Campaign PSA

—
December First is World AIDS Day and we are now in the 25th year of this global epidemic. Today, there are 40 million people throughout the world living with HIV.
Transcript:
this is Joe Saul moniez president of the
Human Rights Campaign December first is
world aids day and we are now in the
25th year of this global epidemic today
there are 40 million people throughout
the world living with HIV this is an
epidemic caused by a virus yet it is
fueled by ignorance prejudice and
homophobia we are in the 25th year yet
Congress has not reauthorized the Ryan
White Care Act which delivers critical
care prevention and comfort we’re in the
25th year yet too many of us have walked
away from this battle on World AIDS Day
I urge you to recommit yourself to HIV
and AIDS to support your local aids
organizations to hold your elected
officials responsible for funding and
supporting people living with HIV and
AIDS we need better messaging to reach
young people to reach african-american
gay men who are disproportionately
infected to engage more of us in this
battle 25 years later we can still win
but only if all of us stay in this very
important fight it’s up to all of us to
make aids a thing of the past let’s come
together and stop the spread of HIV and
end prejudice
