World AIDS Day – Human Rights Campaign PSA

December First is World AIDS Day and we are now in the 25th year of this global epidemic. Today, there are 40 million people throughout the world living with HIV.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

this is Joe Saul moniez president of the

00:03

Human Rights Campaign December first is

00:05

world aids day and we are now in the

00:07

25th year of this global epidemic today

00:11

there are 40 million people throughout

00:12

the world living with HIV this is an

00:15

epidemic caused by a virus yet it is

00:18

fueled by ignorance prejudice and

00:20

homophobia we are in the 25th year yet

00:24

Congress has not reauthorized the Ryan

00:26

White Care Act which delivers critical

00:28

care prevention and comfort we’re in the

00:31

25th year yet too many of us have walked

00:34

away from this battle on World AIDS Day

00:37

I urge you to recommit yourself to HIV

00:40

and AIDS to support your local aids

00:42

organizations to hold your elected

00:44

officials responsible for funding and

00:46

supporting people living with HIV and

00:48

AIDS we need better messaging to reach

00:50

young people to reach african-american

00:53

gay men who are disproportionately

00:54

infected to engage more of us in this

00:57

battle 25 years later we can still win

01:00

but only if all of us stay in this very

01:03

important fight it’s up to all of us to

01:06

make aids a thing of the past let’s come

01:08

together and stop the spread of HIV and

01:11

end prejudice

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.