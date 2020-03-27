Get Daily Email
Home / Gender & Sexuality / World AIDS Day – Human Rights Campaign PSA

World AIDS Day – Human Rights Campaign PSA

by Leave a Comment


December First is World AIDS Day and we are now in the 25th year of this global epidemic. Today, there are 40 million people throughout the world living with HIV.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
this is Joe Saul moniez president of the
00:03
Human Rights Campaign December first is
00:05
world aids day and we are now in the
00:07
25th year of this global epidemic today
00:11
there are 40 million people throughout
00:12
the world living with HIV this is an
00:15
epidemic caused by a virus yet it is
00:18
fueled by ignorance prejudice and
00:20
homophobia we are in the 25th year yet
00:24
Congress has not reauthorized the Ryan
00:26
White Care Act which delivers critical
00:28
care prevention and comfort we’re in the
00:31
25th year yet too many of us have walked
00:34
away from this battle on World AIDS Day
00:37
I urge you to recommit yourself to HIV
00:40
and AIDS to support your local aids
00:42
organizations to hold your elected
00:44
officials responsible for funding and
00:46
supporting people living with HIV and
00:48
AIDS we need better messaging to reach
00:50
young people to reach african-american
00:53
gay men who are disproportionately
00:54
infected to engage more of us in this
00:57
battle 25 years later we can still win
01:00
but only if all of us stay in this very
01:03
important fight it’s up to all of us to
01:06
make aids a thing of the past let’s come
01:08
together and stop the spread of HIV and
01:11
end prejudice

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

