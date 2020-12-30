3 Ways to Keep a Great Attitude During Times of Chaos

Let’s begin with the raw truth: the past year of life has been chaotic at best.

Even if you find yourself minimally impacted by the ramifications of COVID-19, you have still been impacted.

People are losing jobs and money. Families are uprooting themselves and leaving the only communities they have known to find opportunities for survival.

Companies in many countries have been laying people off by the thousands.

The negative impact of this pandemic often seems never-ending. But do you have to live by the ‘sky is falling principle,’ or can you actually find a path to peace during this season of life?

The answer is a resounding yes.

Even during moments, the walls seem to be closing or darkness covering the sun, and you can find peace, comfort, and the courage to move successfully forward. You can find a new opportunity, especially in the middle of a massive transition. You can have hope that what you choose to work hard for will come to fruition.

There are three highly effective ways to prepare yourself to have a great attitude during this time of uncertainty.

Recognize the power of silence.

Silence is a terribly underrated tool that so many ignore. During times of chaos and frustration, silence can become your best friend. Through the practice of meditation, reading, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, or any other avenue that settles your mind, you can bring yourself to a place of understanding and full presence in the moment.

Being fully present is your greatest weapon when facing chaos. Knowing who you are, why you are here, and where you desire to become the road map of survival. Silence is the gateway to being fully present.

Follow the footprints in the sand.

There have been millions of people that lived before you who faced times of chaos. Many faced pandemics, others faced war, some faced disease, and some faced the day to day battles of life. Regardless of what they faced or when they lived, these people left footprints in the sand as an example of how you can overcome struggle and chaos.

You can read about many of these stories in books of history or autobiographies. Some of these stories have been told through film. Spend time with history as you learn about the courage and aptitude it took for many of the world’s greatest humans to survive during their lifetimes. Watch their character unfold. Please take note of their habits and patterns. Then apply those positive changes to your own life.

Follow the footprints in the sand. They will lead you to growth and maturity beyond what’s possible alone.

Share your gratitude.

People often think of gratitude from an internal perspective asking themselves what they are grateful for. But it does something to the soul when you intentionally set out to show someone else gratitude.

The greatest movement that takes place within is knowing you have given the gift of encouragement to another. Think of ways you can show gratitude towards others during this season. Make a list of people you would like to encourage. Use social media, email lists, or the contact list in your phone to begin the journey of showing gratitude.

An easy way to begin showing gratitude is to take physical action. Buying someone lunch, sending someone a card, or calling someone to wish them well is a great way to get started on your journey.

You are not alone during this season. Intentionally showing gratitude will serve as a great reminder to yourself and remind others as well.

This is a challenging time. Have compassion toward yourself. Show yourself a little mercy and do all you can to see the positive in life.

* * *

Photo Credit: Cristina Conti on Shutterstock