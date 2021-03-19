3 Ways You Are Limiting Your Success and How to Overcome Them

You’ve been there before. The moment you feel your hands begin to sweat and your heart race and your pulse raising so quickly it feels as if you are running up a mountain at full speed.

It’s the emotion or panic you feel when you receive the random note that your boss wants to meet with you. It might be the panic you feel when your child sends a text saying they need help.

It could be the moment you are preparing for what seems to be your breakthrough moment in life or the night before your big interview for that promotion you’ve been working so diligently to attain.

These are the moments in life we find ourselves physically impacted by our imagination. We quickly find ourselves giving way to an alternate universe that rarely manifests itself in the real world.

The mind is an incredibly powerful thing. It can be used to create what may seem impossible or destroy what may seem indestructible.

But the most powerful function of the mind is its ability to create worlds and thoughts and outcomes long before those creations become reality. If we are really honest, the creations of the mind, through thought, never become reality.

These are the moments we often expend large amounts of energy worrying about the outcome of a situation or how life will play out before allowing ourselves to step into the reality of that situation. It happens to each of us. The stress. The worry. The building up of a situation or outcomes of situations that we know, deep within, are simply imaginary.

What’s amazing is while each of us would admit that our imaginative worlds rarely come to fruition, far too many allow these imaginative worlds to dictate their lives. They allow the ‘what if’s’ to guide them and feed the fear of what is seemingly failure.

So how do you overcome these moments of overwhelming imaginative thinking and learn to empower your ability, passion, and skill?

Give them an opportunity to say ‘no.’

If you allow your moment of fear to truly guide you, you will never give yourself an opportunity to receive the feedback that truly matters.

A yes, or a no. Yes and no matter in life. Far too often people avoid the finality of both because they allow the uncertainty and doubt to creep in and lead the way. But a yes or a no is actually a passageway to even greater opportunity.

The most powerful way to position yourself in life is to give others the opportunity to say no. To present yourself, your ability, your skill in front of them and receive the feedback needed for you to move forward.

Step into yes.

Many opportunities are missed because people step into rejection before allowing themselves to step into a yes.

The only way to overcome rejection and to empower opportunity is to step into that opportunity long before it seemingly exists. You must prepare yourself for the success awaiting before you can receive. This is the power of the mind.

Expending energy on creating imaginary worlds of rejection and lack of opportunity will bring about exactly that- rejection and lack of opportunity. But if you shift your thinking from entertaining rejection to stepping into success then you are much better prepared for turning rejection into motivation and receiving success when it knocks at your door.

Smile and listen when a no presents itself.

Most of the time, there is a viable and real reason someone tells you no. Very rarely is someone telling you no at a personal level. Facing what is seemingly rejection is life offering you an opportunity to learn.

There may be a great lesson within this no that will prepare you for the next opportunity. At the end of the day, when you can learn from rejection, apply what you’ve learned, and grow from each experience, you have now allowed that rejection to serve as the gateway to even greater success.

Smile when a no comes your way. Listen to what that moment is sharing with you. Ask questions as to why you were given a no. Then apply what you’ve learned and move forward.

As with anything in life, learning to shift your thinking from a mindset of rejection to a mindset of success takes time, practice, and diligence. Be patient with yourself. Even more, learn to prepare yourself for success long before it becomes reality.

