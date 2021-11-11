It’s better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in war. –Chinese Proverb

I’ve trained in Aikido for over 30 years. Aikido is traditional Japanese martial arts, budo. I’m Godan (5th degree black belt) in Aikido. I train rigorously so that I never have to use my training, so that I don’t have to fight. A life paradox. I follow O-Sensei’s Way of the Warrior.

The Way of the Warrior is to give life to all things, to reconcile the world, and to foster the completion of everyone’s journey. –O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba, Founder of Aikido

Aikido training is mental, spiritual, and physical discipline. In Aikido, I wait out the attack, regardless of how big, how strong, or how fast the attacker is. I match up the attack in my attack. I enter the attack and die with honor. I could win or lose. My attacker could win or lose, too. What happens, happens.

As in life, either physical or otherwise, attacks can get messy. There’s no perfect attack. No perfect matching attack. The 250-pound man attacks. I wait out the attack. I enter the attack. I take a glancing blow if I have to. I’m not going to get away scot-free. It’s one time.

The attack, the attacker is irrelevant. As Ishibashi Sensei instructs, I apply the Aikido technique to myself. It’s only me against me. O-Sensei said, “Opponents confront us continually, but actually there is no opponent there. Enter deeply into an attack and neutralize it as you draw that misdirected force into your own sphere.”

I match up with the attacker in awase. We are the same. We’re one. Thus, I apply the technique to myself. No contest. No fight. It’s a matter of choice. I choose whether to let the attacker pass or to end the attack. The attacker chooses whether to take the fall, applying the technique to themselves, or to stand down. No conflict. All about choice.

I’ve trained in Aikido for over 30 years so that I never have to fight, so that I never have to hurt someone. Years ago, the late Mizukami Sensei said, “I don’t care about how you train in the Dojo. What’s more important to me is who you are outside the Dojo.”

In the bigger picture, the Way of the Warrior is about becoming the better man, the greater human being. That’s what made O-Sensei create Aikido, out of his love for the world. The Way of the Warrior, Budo is about being of service. I train diligently and continually to become the better man. The purpose of Aikido, of martial arts, is to become the better person. Along the journey, I invite others to train themselves to become better people, too. All with the common goal of making the world a better place for everyone. Just saying.

On that journey: It was never about being some badass, about being that Bad Man. O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” The only meaningful war is me against me. I overcome myself, release my fear within. I open up my mind and body. I heal me. I grow and evolve as a man.

Training to wait out the attack, taking a glancing blow if I have to, taught me to have faith in me, to risk losing for what’s meaningful to me. I did so in working with my therapist Lance in looking at my childhood fears of my Dad. Facing and releasing my fear, I forgave Dad for being human, for not knowing how to be a father. I forgave myself for not being strong enough as the 8-year-old boy to stand up to my Dad and protect my Mom.

I participate in the online dating world of Match dotcom. I’m 5’ 3”. I’m not handsome. I’m not rich. Yet, I put myself out there. In the recent past, I feared in who I wasn’t in meeting women for the possibility of a romantic relationship.

In training to overcome myself, I accept who am and what I’m not. I create what’s possible for me. Yes, beautiful, smart women have dismissed me for how I look, for what I like to do. Still, I’m as authentic as I can be. And let the chips fall where they may. Who knows? Lightning could strike.

The safest place to be is under the attack, under what I fear. There, I choose who I’m going to be, what I’m going to do. I love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not.

Admittedly, it’s still kind of cool being called badass at times. Yet, the training was never about that. I continually work on me, work become the greater-than version of myself. I do my best to help others invent their greater-than versions of themselves, as well.

Time is undefeated. Yeah, I’m only getting older. In the time that I have on Planet Earth, I continue to work on becoming the better person, the greater human being. I help others where I can so that they can become the best versions of themselves, too. Just saying.

