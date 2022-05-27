Creationship With Your Body [Podcast]

.

.

Your body communicates with you in the most amazing ways and is always willing to create with you. Have you asked your body what it requires lately, or how it would like to contribute to your life? There has been such a large emphasis on external influences on how we should be with our bodies, is now the time to go within.

Laura Simmonds shares with Simone Milasas her journey of trust, creation and play with her body that over the years had transformed her life.

In this episode you get to explore:

Exploring what works for you and your body.

Ending the cycle of judgement.

What questions you can ask to get started to create with your body and stop ignoring it.

What an amazing friend your body is!

Links mentioned in this episode:

Laura Simmonds

Access Consciousness Clearing Statement

Earth Wizards Free Facebook Group

Right Body for You Book

Embodiment Book

Access Bars

Foundation Classes

3 Day Body Class Perth

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock