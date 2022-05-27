Get Daily Email
Creationship With Your Body [Podcast]

Creationship With Your Body [Podcast]

Your body communicates with you in the most amazing ways and is always willing to create with you.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Your body communicates with you in the most amazing ways and is always willing to create with you. Have you asked your body what it requires lately, or how it would like to contribute to your life? There has been such a large emphasis on external influences on how we should be with our bodies, is now the time to go within.

Laura Simmonds shares with Simone Milasas her journey of trust, creation and play with her body that over the years had transformed her life.

In this episode you get to explore:

  • Exploring what works for you and your body.
  • Ending the cycle of judgement.
  • What questions you can ask to get started to create with your body and stop ignoring it.
  • What an amazing friend your body is!

 

Links mentioned in this episode: 

Laura Simmonds
Access Consciousness Clearing Statement
Earth Wizards Free Facebook Group
Right Body for You Book
Embodiment Book
Access Bars
Foundation Classes
3 Day Body Class Perth

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

