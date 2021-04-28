How To Wake up To the Unconscious Driver Behind Most of Your Decisions [Podcast]

“Pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral?” Those are the choices. Is that tightness in your lower back pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral? Is that emptiness in your chest pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral? Is the thought of going to work tomorrow pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral? In mindfulness meditation, this is called “noting,” and it’s a transformative practice.
This post was previously published on Meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com.
Photo credit: Shutterstock
