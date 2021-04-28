Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Good For The Soul / How To Wake up To the Unconscious Driver Behind Most of Your Decisions [Podcast]

How To Wake up To the Unconscious Driver Behind Most of Your Decisions [Podcast]

“Pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral?” those are the choices.

by Leave a Comment

 

“Pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral?” Those are the choices. Is that tightness in your lower back pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral? Is that emptiness in your chest pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral? Is the thought of going to work tomorrow pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral? In mindfulness meditation, this is called “noting,” and it’s a transformative practice.

.

.

This post was previously published on Meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Meditation for the 99%

Hosted by meditation teacher and political writer Jeremy Mohler, Meditation for the 99% brings mindfulness to the things that matter most in our lives—work, relationships, and, especially, politics.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x