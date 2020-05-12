I’m On Your Side

Listening to 528 Hz angelic music as I am nestled in my recliner chair, pale blue plush blanket over my lap. According to the creators of the Youtube video through which this sound emanates, “Modern science has begun to recognize what the ancient mystics and wise men have told us for centuries; that everything is in a constant state of vibration. Everything down to the smallest physical particle to the things we cannot perceive with our (yet) limited senses. The most elemental state of vibration is that of sound. Everything has an optimum range of vibration (frequency), and that rate is called resonance. When we are in resonance, we are in balance. Every organ and every cell in our precious body absorbs and emits sound with particular optimum resonate frequency. 432hz and 528hz tuned music creates resonance in our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual body.

According to Dr. Leonard Horowitz, 528 Hertz is a frequency that is central to the “musical mathematical matrix of creation.” More than any sound previously discovered, the “LOVE frequency” resonates at the heart of everything. It connects your heart, your spiritual essence, to the spiraling reality of heaven and earth. Used to return human DNA t ts original, perfect state. an increased amount of life energy, clarity of mind, awareness, awakened or activated creativity, ecstatic state, like deep inner peace, dance, and celebration. Tone ‘Mi’ activates your imagination, intention, ad intuition to operate for your highest and best purpose.”

Science meets art in magnificent ways. All I know is that my soul needs soothing. A short while ago, I returned home from officiating at a funeral for a man who passed from a stroke a week or so earlier. His widow had contacted me when he was receiving hospice care and asked if I would create and offer a service for him. I was honored particularly because I knew it would be under unusual circumstances. Normally, when I have stood up to pay tribute to someone who had made their transition, the family has been surrounded by as many people as could fit in a funeral home or house of worship or gathered around a grave. From what I had heard of this man, there would have been a packed house, as loved as he was. This time, there was a handful who were respecting physical distance and wearing masks covering tear-stained faces. Even the minister cried since I could only imagine how additionally painful grief would be for them because they wouldn’t be surrounded by community and extended family.

The weather was just as bizarre as were the circumstances. On May 9th, here in Southeastern, PA, the temperature was only 10 degrees above freezing with a stiff wind blowing cotton fluff clouds across a cerulean sky. Normal temperatures would be in the 70s. There is nothing normal about these times. During the service, a bird circled overhead and near the end, the sun broke through the clouds. While his son was speaking, I leaned against the wall of the green tent that blocked the gusts. I could feel it vibrating, like a heart beating behind me as if someone was holding me up in support. I breathed in the love that emanated from all of the hearts of those present.

The finishing touch was the classic Danny Boy which was near and dear to the couple’s hearts. I heard it in a new way on this day.

And I will know, ‘though soft ye tread around me,

And then my grave shall richer sweeter be,

Then you’ll bend down and tell me that you love me,

And I shall rest in peace until you come to me.

The hardest part was knowing that although the woman who had made a life with him, would be going home alone, she was not alone in her experience. Worldwide, people are mourning the deaths of those they hold dear with no one to hold them in their grief. Zoom funerals or small gatherings like this are small comfort.

Even more than before, the tunes of artist Michael Franti have been like a musical hug. He and his wife Sara and toddler son Taj have offered encouragement via their Stay At Home World Tour.

If I were to anthropomorphize the virus and have a conversation, besides telling it as I have numerous times that my body is not a hospitable place for it and it is not welcome here, I would also let it know that it can’t truly separate people. Even though we can’t touch skin to skin and hug to hug, we can still touch heart to heart.

You are not alone. We are ALL ONE.

***

