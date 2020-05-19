Our walks often include the Bethine Church River Trail on the Boise River Greenbelt. Strategically placed along the way are rough-hewn log benches for contemplation. Next to each bench is a flush-with-the-ground “In Memory Of…” marker.

Recently we walked a little further and came upon a raised marker. It said, “In Celebration Of …”

On the return walk home, Len and I discussed the difference. We agreed that while they’re both wonderful, to us the “In Memory Of…” marker has a past-tense feel to it; while the “In Celebration Of” marker feels present-tense — ongoing.

We concluded that although we’ve elected to be cremated with our ashes placed in earth-friendly containers (biodegradable urns designed to convert into a tree), we’d each like a celebratory marker at the base of our individual trees.

Do you want to be remembered, or celebrated?

This post was previously published on Tuesdays with Laurie and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan