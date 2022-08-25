In the Bigger Picture, Nothing is Personal

In the bigger picture, I know what I signed up for. I signed up to be the greater man, the greater person. Just train. I work on myself, not on others. Nothing is personal. In Aikido, Ishibashi Sensei says, “Apply the (Aikido) technique to yourself.”

When the 250-pound man attacks to punch my head, I wait it out. I take a glancing blow if I have to. It’s one time. I enter the attack and die with honor. I match the attack in my attack. If I defend, I can be defeated.

I get under the attack, under the sword. I’m in the center of the attack. That’s the safest place to be. I choose to let the attack pass or end the attack. The size, strength, and speed of the attacker is irrelevant. I don’t look at the attacker.

I look up. I look at the world in front of me. I apply the Aikido technique to myself. That’s iriminage (clothesline to the head) or kotegaeshi (wrist lock). O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” It’s me against me.

Every time I enter the attack and get under it, I release my fear within. That fear that I’m not good enough for Dad. That I don’t deserve love. That fear inside may never completely disappear. Each time that I enter the danger, I let go of a little more of my fear within. My purpose in the bigger picture.

Ishibashi Sensei says, “Aikido is freedom.” Every time I enter what I fear, I release my fear inside. I free me. That’s freedom. It’s not so much about what I have to do to become the greater-than version of me. It’s what I’m willing to give up to do so. I give up that I’ll never be good enough, never be deserving of love. Just saying.

I work on myself, not on others. Whatever flaws I see in others are my own reflection. That's what I have to work on. Someone occurs as all about themselves. I forgive them and myself for being imperfectly human. Nothing is personal. I work on myself, work on having more compassion. I forgive me. Just train.

There shall always be the haters, both outside and inside me. I work with my therapist Lance to heal my childhood trauma and depression. As a little boy growing up, Dad scared the hell out of me. I never know what I did or didn’t do that made him so angry at me.

The voice in my head that said, “You’re no good” wasn’t mine. That was my dad’s voice. Dad got that voice from his dad. The sad legacy of abusive parents. My greatest hater is me. O-Sensei said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” I’m the one who quiets my hater inside. Again, just train. That’s what I signed up for.

In Aikido, in therapy, in meditation, in my writing, I’ve gotten to love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not. Nothing is personal. My spiritual twin brother, martial artist, actor, and child abuse survivor Dolph Lundgren said, “You have to love yourself.” Amen.