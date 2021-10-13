Is Hating Trump Supporters Eating You up Inside? Me Too.

I often find myself wanting to punch Trump supporters in the face. I want to hold them down and force feed them the awareness that the rich and powerful are swindling them.

But that feels shitty. Not because it’s wrong of me to want to do those things.

Because hate burns. It tenses up my shoulders and my gut. It makes me forget to breathe, to feel my feet on the ground. Hating ends up hurting me.

Please hit “subscribe” and rate the podcast so others can find it.

.

.

—

This post was previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com.

***