Is Hating Trump Supporters Eating You up Inside? Me Too.

I often find myself wanting to punch Trump supporters in the face. I want to hold them down and force feed them the awareness that the rich and powerful are swindling them.
But that feels shitty. Not because it’s wrong of me to want to do those things.
Because hate burns. It tenses up my shoulders and my gut. It makes me forget to breathe, to feel my feet on the ground. Hating ends up hurting me.
Please hit “subscribe” and rate the podcast so others can find it.
.
.
—
This post was previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock
.