A couple of years ago, I had lunch at Islands. I took a break from staring at my laptop in the office. I wanted to get a burger and some fries for lunch. Islands has the best french fries. Just saying.

When I was ready to leave, I went to the restroom. As I was sitting in the restroom stall, someone knocked on the door. I said, “I’m in here.” A few seconds later, more knocks on the door. WTF? I said again, “I’m in here.” The knocks persisted until I finally opened the restroom stall to leave. As I opened the door, I yelled, “What’s wrong with you?” Two boys about 8-years-old stared at me with their mouths open. They had Down Syndrome.

My heart sunk in my chest. I raised my hand. I was sorry. Didn’t say anything more. I had made such a dick move. I was such a dick. I was so wrong.

On The Dan Patrick Show podcast, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said of Actor Will Smith, who slapped Comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, “Will was 100% wrong. That’s it.” Like Charles said, I was 100% wrong. Period. No excuses.

Sure, I didn’t know that the young boys knocking on the restroom stall were disabled. Still, I should have known better. In the bigger picture, I should have been better. I got angry because those boys didn’t do what I would have done. I was pissed because they weren’t like me. I was the arrogant jerk. No, I’m not the standard that others must follow. Not even close.

I’m a man who was wrong, who needed to be humble and have compassion for others. Those two boys didn’t know any better. They were just doing the best that they could. I was sorry for my thoughtless actions. The boys were good. I needed to be better. Given my training, I knew better. I failed. That was my new zero. I work on being the greater version of me.

Having patience when others or I do something seemingly stupid is what I continue to work on every day. That sources in my childhood. When I was growing up at home, Dad terrified me to my very soul. I never knew what I did or didn’t do that made him so mad. I was the small, fat geek who couldn’t get anything right.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I knew that I wasn’t strong enough to stand up to Dad, not strong enough to win. So, I had to be smart to survive. No, I couldn’t do anything stupid. If I did, things would go very badly for me. As I grew older, for me the greatest sin was doing something stupid. The greatest sin on Planet Earth was being stupid. I always had to know better. Always.

For over 25 years, I trained in Aikido with the late Mizukami Sensei, who taught me to be a good man. Sensei distinguished for me a good Sensei, a good Man.

Years ago, after Sunday morning Aikido practice, Sensei and I had lunch at our favorite French café in Culver City. While Sensei ate his patty melt, he said, “You have to treat (Aikido) beginners like gold.” Yeah, someone could have a PhD in combinatorial mathematics, but they couldn’t do iriminage (clothesline to the head) like I did. After all, I was Sandan (3rd degree black belt) at the time. Beginners don’t know anything. They also don’t know any better.

Like Mizukami Sensei, I teach beginners, help polish them so that they shined like gold. That meant breaking down the Aikido technique, being patient, having ruthless compassion for them. I had to see them shine as gold when they couldn’t see that for themselves. Students didn’t have to do the Aikido technique like me. They didn’t have to be like me. They had to make it work for themselves. They worked on being the best version of themselves.

Through my own trials and tribulations, I get that others don’t always do what I do, because they’re not me. That’s a good thing. When a failure or fail occurs, it’s not always the outcome of some dumb-ass decision. People can fail when they are doing the best that they can.

In the bigger picture, I try to be like Mizukami Sensei, treating others like gold. We all make mistakes. We all fail. We’re all human. We all can have humility, have compassion for others and ourselves. At least I know I need to keep working on that. Just saying.

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: iStockPhoto