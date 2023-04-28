Magokoro: Sincerity of the Heart

In Aikido class, we practiced the bokuto (wooden sword) okuden (advanced training). The okuden consists of 5 strikes in 4 different directions (in four quadrants). Ishibashi Sensei decomposed the okuden into the bukuto strikes in each direction. I practiced each direction one at a time. Sensei instructed that each strike must be distinct, and be true. We practice zanshin, the present mind.

My strikes are true for attackers coming from the four directions. I strike with my bokuto in the imaginary square in front of me where the attacker strikes. When I got facile with the technique in each direction, I practiced the complete okuden. I practiced over and over and over again. Just train.

The okuden is called magokoro. In Japanese Shinto, magokoro means sincerity of the heart, true heart. In Aikido, in budo (martial arts), all our actions source from magokoro. Hanshi said we apply Aikido to ourselves, not to the attacker. I make my mind and spirit strong. My heart is true. The purpose of Aikido isn’t about being a badass. The profound purpose of Aikido, of martial arts, is to be a good person. Have a true heart.

I wait it out when the 250-pound man comes to punch. I invite the attack. I don’t oppose the attack. I don’t aggress against aggression. I take a glancing blow if I have to. It’s one time. When I defend, I can be defeated.

I move off the kensen (line of attack). I bring the attacker to my center. In the center of the attack, I choose who I am and what I do. I apply nikkyo (wrist lock) to myself and match the attack with yoko-iriminage (strike to the side of the head) on the attacker. My heart is true. Magokoro.

In the center of the attack, in the danger, I choose to let the attacker pass or end the attack. The attacker chooses to take the fall or get hit to the head. My heart is true. Magokoro. I practice magokoro outside the Dojo—in life—where that counts more. Just saying.

When someone I love shows disrespect, I don’t oppose the disrespect. I don’t aggress in fear and anger. Everything is quiet inside me. I let go of my fear that I’m not good enough. I don’t make them wrong. I don’t make myself wrong, either. I match the disrespect with my mad love and respect. O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” My heart is true. Magokoro.

I have nothing to do with what goes on inside someone else. Still, I have a say in what goes on inside me, in who I’m being, and in what I do. I have mad compassion in my heart for others and me. I love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not. Magokoro.

I create the possibility of kindness by generating time and space for those I love. They choose who they are and what they do in time and space. Maybe, they choose their true heart. I create the time and space for others to be themselves. What the late Mizukami Sensei had done for me. Sensei’s heart was true. My heart is true. Magokoro.

