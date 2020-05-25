Meant to Meet?

Billions of people on the planet but only a handful of people you really connect with. Have you ever wondered who chose those “handful of people”? Why are you close to the people you are close to? Was it the case that when you were born, God randomly assigned you your family and friends? You could have been a part of a completely different group! But why are your parents, your parents, your kids, your kids, your siblings, your siblings?

When you enter a room full of people, why do you make friends with only a few of them? Why do you think, in the world of so many opportunities for romance and love, it was still that one person, your boyfriend, fiance, or husband, you got feelings for? You could have fallen in love with someone else too, but why that person?

What does “love at first sight” mean? What does it mean when we say “two people just click”? Do they really just “click”? Is it just a coincidence? Do we really meet people by accident? Or it there any higher power involved?

Think about it. I remember when I saw my best friend for the first time, I got the feeling of familiarity. Like I had known her all my life! And then there are people who you do not talk to often but still feel mystically close to them. So, there is this friend of mine, we hardly talk but I still always have a soft corner for her. My soul smiles a little whenever I think about her. Why is that?

Even out of the people we know, we all have our share of favourites. Favourite teachers, friends, family members, colleagues, etc. When we see or even think about them, it is not just our body or facial expressions that change. It is our soul that experiences the transformation. We might be 30, 40, or even 80 but our souls are much older than this.

Sometimes when we meet people for the first time, we get a sense of familiarity because our souls had connected long before we met each other in person. Our souls knew each other already! Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

No wonder people long for their soulmates because having a soulmate means being with someone who knows you since beyond time, even before you were born. Being born and dying is a cycle that keeps repeating. The only constant is our souls. Our bodies will change, our minds will evolve but our souls will remain the same.

There are no labels for the soul. So, maybe your best friend in this life might have been your lover in the past one. Your favourite aunt might have been your favourite teacher. Your sibling might have been your best friend. Who knows? Because the soul only cares about connection, the labels are more man-made or earthly. Now by making this point, I might have stirred up a few thoughts about past life and souls, I know it is not an easy nut to crack. The deeper you go, the higher you fly. Let’s keep this discussion for some other time, but meanwhile, let’s strive to connect with people, not by shaking hands but by searching for souls.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com