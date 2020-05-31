My Experiment With Silence

Ever heard the story of the forbidden fruit? There was a garden with plenty of trees. Adam and Eve were free to eat from any of those trees except that one — the tree of knowledge. But of course, out of all the trees, they just had to eat from that impermissible tree, simply because it was forbidden.

When something seems hard to achieve, why does it suddenly become so tempting? Why are we so drawn towards the acts that are forbidden?

Well, recently I had an experience akin to this story, only it was me and not Adam and Eve and the fruit was not an apple but “words”. I had just tucked myself into bed when I suddenly woke up with a wild idea. Why not practise silence for a day? For someone whose impulses are always at a peak, just like that, I decided to keep a vow of silence for a day.

Making the decision of practising silence was the easiest part. The real battle started when I realized I was forbidden to speak. You see there is a difference. As soon as you are forbidden to do something, you consider it as a challenge. And so your ego, which is bigger than the size of the planet, makes it a point to win it.

Practising silence was easy but “not speaking” was like taking a poke at my ego. That day I was supposed to be the zestiest, I could feel it. Words were filled till the brim of my lips.

What happened next?

If you think I must have given up, I would like to highlight that, even to my surprise, I actually DID NOT. You know why? Because as more time used to pass, the more I saw myself getting close to my destination.

I know not speaking was a challenge for my “ego” and myself too but alas, both of us were on the opposite teams. And silence taught me how to win over ego when the ego seems too big. Actually, the bigger the ego, the sooner it will explode. So, as long as I have this awareness, I am good to go.

Usually, I am not quiet even for an hour but that day, I surprised myself. It was tough in the beginning. I felt like giving up right after 2 hours. But as I got used to it, I realized the silence was not that silent. You know why? Because I could finally hear my thoughts.

At first, I kept hearing my inner voice pushing me “speak aloud, Navya”, “just one word”, “why don’t you speak up?” but as the waves of the ocean of words settled, my mind actually started making more sense. Suppose you are in a crowded place, trying to converse your way. You are talking to one friend so are not able to listen to another. Similarly, I realized I was so busy talking to others, I never really got a chance to touch upon my soul or myself, even to ask how it was.

When half the day passed, even the chattering of my own mind started to dissipate. It was then when I encountered an overwhelming experience of the oneness of my mind, body, and soul. I was not thinking anything. I was experiencing the art of just being.

In my last few hours, I realized the power of silence. I would’ve touched the forbidden “fruit”, had I not listened to my silence after all. This was indeed an amusing realization. My thoughts became clearer, emotions, more neutral, and my intentions became purer. But after some point, when the silence had spoken and my third eye had woken, I reached the state of bliss.

When all my thoughts passed by, my mind became just empty and I let myself descend into the state of tabula rasa.

I also realized how most things usually work out even without speaking and wasting our energy on finding the right words, which is so tricky all the time. Now I know why “speak less and do more” is often called a magical formula.

That day my silence became my friend. I felt like I had never felt so natural before. All I know is this was an experiment worth trying, which just got me thinking — what if silence was natural and speaking was not? I am just imagining myself taking a break from silence and keeping a “vow of speaking” in some parallel universe.

