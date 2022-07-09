On the Journey, Let Go

“The way of the warrior is to give life to all things, to reconcile the world, and to foster the completion of everyone’s journey.” –O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba

In Japanese culture, samurai is warrior. The word samurai literally means to serve. In Aikido, the late Mizukami Sensei and Ishibashi Sensei are my warriors, my samurai, who profoundly make a difference on the journey. I’m the greater man because of them. Nothing but mad love and respect. As Sensei, I get to foster the completion of others’ journeys, too.

O-Sensei said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” My GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) opponent is me. Ishibashi Sensei teaches, “Apply the (Aikido) technique to yourself.” I don’t look at the attacker. They don’t matter. I invite the attack. I match the attack in my attack. If I defend against the attack, I can be defeated. I work on myself, not on the attacker, not on others.

As I work on myself, as I heal myself, love myself, I can make a difference for others. My spiritual twin brother, actor, martial artist, and child abuse survivor Dolph Lundgren said, “You have to love yourself.” We both got that in our own trials and tribulations.

I love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not. I choose who I am, what I do. Werner Erhard said that when we get that we choose who we are going to be in any given moment, then making a difference becomes our authentic self-expression. Making a difference is my authentic expression. I do my best to foster the completion of others’ journeys.

In the bigger picture, I let go in my own journey. I let go of the past, let go of being right. I give life to others, not take it way.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Tom Cruise returns 36 years later at Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. His former rival, now lifelong friend Admiral Tom “Ice Man” Kazansky, played by Val Kilmer, called upon a favor, asking Maverick to train Top Gun Pilots for a nearly impossible mission. One of those Top Gun Pilots is Lt Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, who is the son of his late best friend Goose, played by Anthony Edwards in Top Gun (1986). Rooster blames Maverick for his father’s death. Maverick has never forgiven himself, either.

Over the years, Ice evolved as the inspired leader of men, unlike loner rebel Maverick. Maverick asks Ice for advice in teaching his Top Gun Pilots and reconciling with Rooster. Ice’s wife informs Maverick that Ice’s cancer has returned. Ice can’t speak, but communicates using his laptop screen. He’s aware of Maverick and Rooster’s strained relationship.

In a poignant narrative arc, Ice gently looks at Maverick. He types, “It’s time to let go.” Maverick cries. In the dark theater, so did I. Letting go might be the hardest thing we do on Planet Earth. We learn to let go on our journeys and in the journeys of those we love.

Growing up at home, Dad scared me to my soul. Whatever I did or didn’t do was never good enough for him. I was never good enough for Dad. I was never good enough, period. From 8 years-old, I held on to I’m not good enough. In most of my adult life, I tried proving otherwise, that I was strong enough, smart enough, that I was enough.

Over 30 years ago, I met the late Mizukami Sensei, who taught me Aikido. Sensei granted the space to be me, to invent my greater-than versions. For the first time in my life, I was free to fail, free to succeed. Free to be me. I was enough. Sensei became the father who taught what it is to be a good man and to be of service to others.

In my transformational training over 25 years ago, Jerome Downes taught that I had to let go of what I wanted love to look like when it came to Dad. When I got that the world isn’t all about me, I got that Dad loved me. For the first time in 31 years, I told Dad, “I love you.”

In working with my therapist Lance, I got that Dad suffered far worse from his Dad. He only did what his Dad had done to him. He really had no idea how to raise me, no idea how to show his love.

For 17 years in July, until Dad passed away, we spent a week together salmon fishing in Alaska. Dad’s great love on Planet Earth was fishing. Sitting beside him on the fishing boat on the Kenai River, I was no longer that frightened 8-year-old boy. I was Dad’s protector. He was under my watch. I let go. I gave Dad the space to be his greater-than version. I loved Dad.

In my eulogy for Dad, I said, “I’d like to think that Dad is fishing at his favorite spot on the bend of the Kenai River. That he’s happy. That he’s at peace.” I hope that Dad finally let go, too. Rest in Peace, Dad.

Ishibashi Sensei said, “Aikido is freedom.” In Aikido training, I get under the attack, get under what I fear. Every time I do so, I let go a little more of my fear inside. I work on myself, I heal myself, I let go. When I let go, I free me. I’m free to help others to be the best versions of themselves, too. In the bigger picture, I help foster the completion of their journeys, too. Amen.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: iStockPhoto