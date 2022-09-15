So Let the Chips Fall Where Fall Where They May

In Aikido, the attacker comes to grab my wrist. I accelerate the attack by moving on the kensen (the line of the attack). I let the attacker hold on to my wrist. I apply the Aikido technique to myself. I don’t look at the attacker. The attacker and the attack are irrelevant. It’s me against me. O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba said, “True victory is victory over oneself.”

I match the attack in my attack. The safest place to be is under the attack, under what I fear. I apply the technique to myself, whether that’s iriminage (clothesline to the head) or ikkyo (wristlock). The attacker applies the technique to themselves to take the fall or stand down.

The late Mizukami Sensei said, “Take a glancing blow if you have to. You’re not going to get away scot-free. It’s one time” I could win or lose. The attacker could win or lose. Let the chips fall where they may.

I’m present in the moment of the attack. I choose who I am and what I do. In Aikido, I raise the level of my partner, the attacker. I don’t harm them. In the real attack, my choices are distinctly different. That’s budo, traditional martial arts. Budo is about choice.

The 250-pound man punches. I can choose to let the attack pass or end the attack. He chooses to continue his attack or stand down. We accept the aftermath.

On my Match.com date, I met Jacqui at the movie theater to see Wonder Woman. From the look on her face, I got that she had expected someone taller. Although I stated that I’m 5’ 3” in my Match profile. I took that glancing blow. Really, I would have preferred taking a glancing blow from the 250-pound man. Just saying.

Jacqui was very smart, very pretty, and unintentionally funny. We talked for about 20 minutes before the start of the movie. As it turned out, Jacqui loved Wonder Woman. Aside from the movies on her business flights, Jacqui didn’t see many movies. That was the second time I saw Wonder Woman. Then again, I’m a movie guy.

After the movie, we had a nice dinner and great conversation. Jacqui did yoga. I did Aikido. We both loved hamachi sushi and cucumber kimchee. She asked, “So why have you never been married?” Another glancing blow to take. For many years, I had forsaken finding someone. I told Jacqui that she was the first woman who I really wanted to meet in a very long time. Although clumsy, I was authentic as I could be.

Jacqui was divorced. Her ex-husband cheated on her three times. That betrayal deeply wounded her soul. She also spoke of training to do mission work in Africa for her church with joy.

What a wonderful evening. I didn’t see Jacqui again. No, I wasn’t the man she was looking for. Not a glancing blow. That’s just life. Jacqui was a good, kind person. I hope that she discovers the new love of her life, her next great love story. Perhaps now she’s doing mission work in Africa and making a profound difference in the world.

Life is so wonderfully unpredictable. Along the journey, I love and forgive mine own self. I work on myself, not on others. I keep my heart open. I have compassion for others and for myself.

Jesus Christ said, “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone…” I’ve sinned. I’ve made mistakes. I’m imperfectly human. So is everyone else. Just saying. In life, I’m as authentic as I can be. So let the chips fall where they may.

