The Best Part of Me

In the 1st grade, I suffered panic attacks in Mrs. Morikawa’s classroom. The school counselor worked with me. He said that we could find what frightened me in the classroom, whether that was a desk, a blackboard, or whatever. Then we could pound on it. Make it go away. Although I was the frightened little boy, I thought that was so lame. That was straight-up stupid. Just saying.

I had panic attacks from constantly witnessing Mom and Dad fight at home. Watching and hearing them fight scared me to my soul. I was powerless to do anything about that. After all, I was only 7 years old. I also got that a lot of their fighting was about me.

I remember sitting with Dr. Spicer, a psychiatrist, looking at strange ink-blotted cards and answering a bunch of weird questions. Apparently, something was wrong. Something was very wrong with me. Somehow, I was broken.

For several weeks, my family spent a couple of hours every Saturday in therapy. That was marriage counseling for Mom and Dad. I got that Dad was so pissed, pissed at me. This was somehow all my fault. Dad was constantly angry with me anyway. So I just checked off yet another box for him. I really tried the best that I could, which made no difference at all. At least not for Dad.

I was the short fat geek who wasn’t good at any sports. I was in family counseling. I was such a pathetic loser. When I was 14 years old, I stopped growing. There was no way in hell that I would ever meet a pretty girl looking the way I did. So I dismissed that possibility completely rather than suffer further utter disappointment. I was so very sad.

I was so relieved to attend Iolani School, the prestigious all-boys college prep school. I didn’t have to worry about being a pariah to girls throughout high school. I concentrated on my studies. I purposefully deferred any social life. Yes, I was young and stupid. I was just so very sad. I felt so broken, too.

Back then, I had nothing but hate for childhood Jon. I was so embarrassing, such a fucking loser. I was a complete disappointment to Dad. I got no love from him. I got no love from me, either.

I graduated from Iolani. I got my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering. In graduate school, I started exercising and weightlifting. I lost a lot of weight. I got healthier. I felt better about myself.

After I moved to Los Angeles for my satellite system engineering career, I resumed Aikido training. When I was 12 years old, Mom made me take Aikido. She wanted me to learn to protect myself and gain confidence. Mom always had my back. Aikido was the only physical discipline that I had an affinity for. I loved Aikido. After a couple of years, I quit Aikido when I attended Iolani School. My parents paid a lot of money for that. I thought I needed to focus all my attention on school.

I met the late Mizukami Sensei at the Dojo in West Los Angeles. That was the genesis of our 25-year journey together. Sensei taught me Aikido and what it is to be a good man. He generated the space to be me, to work on my greater-than versions. Sensei became the father I needed to be a good man.

Heaven was where I stood with Mizukami Sensei by my side. I had nothing to prove. I was never broken. Although Sensei passed away several years ago, he still stands by my side.

I heal my childhood trauma and depression with my therapist, Lance. I looked at my fear of not being good enough, my fear that came from Dad. The late Mizukami Sensei taught me, “Just train. It’s not like you have to get somewhere.” I just train. Put in the work. Grind it out. Learn to love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not.

Through my own trials and tribulations, I look back at 7-year-old Jon and I’m proud. I was brave. I was kind amidst overwhelming unkindness. I waited it out and took life’s glancing blows. I was the best version of myself that I could be at the time.

In Director Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds plays future Adam from 2050 and Walker Scobell plays 12-year-old Adam in 2022. Although unintentionally, Ryan’s Adam returns to the past to reconcile his childhood. In this poignant narrative arc, Ryan’s Adam tells his younger Adam, “Holy Shit. I spent 30 years trying to get away from the me that was you. And I’ll tell you what, kid. You were the best part all along.”

I’ve spent over 50 years trying to forget the childhood Jon who was me. That Jon was brave, was all heart, and endured valiantly. He was the best part of me, all along. Just saying.

