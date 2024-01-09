The Irony of Intolerance

Writer and Director Scott Derrick’s Doctor Strange (2106) cast Actress Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, the Sorcerer Supreme and Mentor to Doctor Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. In the original Marvel Comic Book, the Ancient One was an old Asian man.

I’m third generation Japanese American, part of the Asian American Community. The outraged Asian American Community called the casting of Tilda Swinton, whitewashing. Whitewashing occurs when the Asian character in a movie is cast with a Caucasian actor or actress. My people called for the boycott of Doctor Strange for its racist casting. Casting Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One personified Hollywood Studios prejudice for Asian Actors. I believe that my Asian American Brothers and Sisters demonstrated their own intolerance, if not ignorance. In the many ways, the Ancient One was racial stereotype in the Comic Book, a racial caricature depiction of the 1960’s. Perhaps in the bigger picture, casting Tilda Swinton could have been a way to make amends for that? Just asking.

In 1972, Bruce Lee created the concept for the TV series Kung Fu about a half-Chinese, half-American Shaolin Priest Kwai Chang Caine in the 1870’s America, who protected those weaker and taught the Way of the Tao. The ABC Network instead of casting Bruce as Kwai Chang Caine, cast Caucasian Actor David Carradine in the role. David was an actor and dancer, not a martial artist. Perhaps, the original Whitewashing.

Kung Fu became a huge hit for ABC. Bruce Lee went to China to make movies becoming the biggest Movie Star in Asia. Bruce returned to the US to make Enter the Dragon for Warner Brothers. In 1973, Bruce Lee died before the release of the iconic Enter the Dragon. Enter the Dragon was the international box office hit. Bruce Lee became the martial arts legend, who inspired many. I was one of those he inspired to train in martial arts as a young boy. I’m now Godan (5th degree black belt) in Aikido. I inspire others to train in Aikido and invent the greater-than versions of themselves. What Bruce had done for me.

Doctor Strange (2106) is one of my Favorite of All-Time (FOAT) Superhero Movies, because of Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton as Doctor Stephen Strange and the Ancient One. I believe the whitewashing outrage was utter bullshit. In the poignant narrative arc of Doctor Strange, Stephen and the Ancient One in their out-of-body forms float beside each other watching the New York skyline at night. The mortally wounded Ancient One is dying. It’s her time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Ancient One says to Stephen, “Arrogance and fear still keep you from learning the simplest and most significant lesson of all.”

Stephen asks, “Which is?”

The Ancient One says, “It’s not about you.”

I cried as I sat in the movie theater watching the screen. I hated on myself for much of my adult life. I thought that I was no good. And I was right that I was no good. I suffered profoundly, because of that. I was intolerant of my intolerance for me.

Intolerance for intolerance is still intolerance. The irony of intolerance. In my intolerance I’m right and make others wrong from my own arrogance and fear inside me. I don’t know what goes on inside someone else. Still, I can get what it’s like to be them. Have compassion for them. Not judge them. I give up being right and stop making others wrong. What I can let be, lets me be.

When I was a little boy, Dad scared me to my soul. Whatever I did or didn’t do only made him so angry at me. Clearly, I was not the son that he wanted. I was his greatest disappointment in life. Dad didn’t and couldn’t love me.

In high school Dad punched me in the head and dropped me to the floor. I didn’t see that coming, not at all. I didn’t deserve that. Dad was wrong. I was right. I never forgave him.

Many years later, I took a Transformational Educational Course. The Course Leader Jerome Downes showed me that I wanted love to look a certain way, my way. I was arrogant. I had to give up being right about Dad, and making him wrong. For the first time in 31 years, I told Dad, “I love you.” He said, “Thank you.” Yeah, Dad was a man of few words.

That summer Dad asked me to join him on his fishing trip to Alaska. His brother Eddie had dropped out. I said, “Yes.” That began of our Annual Fishing Trips for the next 17 years.

On one of those fishing trips, my chiropractor and spiritual mentor Victor, said that I should write a letter to Dad thanking him for being my father. Initially I thought, “Are you fucking kidding me?” I remembered that punch to my head and all the times he yelled at me. Victor said, “You have to let go.” So, I wrote my letter thanking Dad for helping me become the man I’m proud to be.

I gave Dad the letter after I arrived from Los Angeles. He read my letter. He did not speak a word about it. I believe that he kept that letter until the day he died. As bad as I had it from Dad, he experienced far worse from his Dad. The sad legacy of abusive fathers. Dad did to me what his Dad had done to him. He didn’t know any better. He was angry and afraid. He was imperfectly human. I’m imperfectly human, too.

Sitting next to Dad on the fishing boat on the Kenai River, I no longer saw the angry man who scared the hell out of me. I saw this gentle weakened old man, who did his best to care for his family his entire life. Fishing was Dad’s favorite thing to do on Planet Earth. He shared that with me. He shared his love.

Dad’s great love was fishing for sockeye salmon at his favorite spot on the banks of Kenai River. He would spend literally all day catching his limit of sockeye. Watching Dad fish from the fishing lodge across the river filled my heart with joy. Dad was free to be himself. He was doing what he loved most. I loved Dad. He loved me, too.

At Dad’s funeral services in Honolulu, I closed my eulogy in saying, “I like to that Dad is fishing at his favorite spot on the banks of the Kenai River. That he is happy. That he is at peace. I love you, Dad.” I let go. I forgave Dad. I forgave me. Intolerance for intolerance is intolerance. Ghandi said, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” We are the only ones who set ourselves free.

I let go of being right and making Dad wrong. I forgave him. I forgave myself for withholding my love for him. I don’t know what goes on inside someone else. Still, I can have compassion for what it’s like to be them, for what they may have suffered in life. It’s not about me. I work on myself, not on others. That’s all I can do. I can love and forgive, always. Amen.

—

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash