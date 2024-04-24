The Quality of Patience

Years ago, after Aikido practice, the late Mizukami told me, “Jon, you’re more patient than me.” I looked at Sensei, surprised. Although I got Sensei’s sincere flowers, I said with only mad love and respect, “Fuck no.” Sensei smiled and laughed.

For over 50 years, Mizukami Sensei dedicated his life to teaching Aikido. Over those years, he taught hundreds of students and black belts. I gratefully was one of them. For me, Mizukami Sensei was the Most Patient Man on Planet Earth. Now, I learn from Hanshi, who is also the Most Patient Man on Planet Earth, too. I’m forever grateful for both Mizukami Sensei and Hanshi.

Sensei and Hanshi were committed that I get the Aikido technique, when I was being a blockhead or thinking way too much. Sure, they spoke loudly at times. Who wouldn’t? After all, this is budo, traditional martial arts training. It’s supposed to be tough. It’s supposed to be hard. It’s what I signed up for with my eyes wide open.

Sensei and Hanshi patiently worked with me until I got it. Until I opened up and got what they were teaching. Even when I was as dense as a rock, they were making me greater-than I thought I could be. They were committed to making a difference for me. They believed in me. I looked. I listened. I was grateful. Perhaps, that is the profound quality of patience. In many ways, the patience is love. The commitment to make others greater-than they are, that’s love. Really.

For many years, I’d watch Mizukami Sensei show students how to do an Aikido technique. After watching and listening, the student would repeat the technique the same way they had done before. The wrong way. Sensei would show the technique again. Still, the student didn’t change what they were doing. I remember that look on Sensei’s face. He had done this over, and over, and over, and over again for 50 years. That’s patience. No shit.

Both Ishibashi Sensei and I are grateful to Mizukami Sensei, for being patient. We are who we are, because of Sensei’s patience. Now, we looked at what we can do so that students quickly get what we teach.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sensei said that maybe we have look or listen. I don’t speak. I can’t speak and listen at the same time. That’s impossible. Also oftentimes what we think we see is not what is happening. For example: The attacker grabs my hand and I apply kotegaeshi (wristlock). It looks like I move around, in a circle. I’m not. I move straight like an arrow. I make the attacker move around me. What others see is not what is actually happening. We have to train ourselves to be better observers. Let go what we think.

I said that getting the teaching has a lot to do with those listening. On In the Actors Studio with the late James Lipton, Academy Award Winning Director Clint Eastwood said that Actors need to master the Art of Listening to master their craft. The same goes for Aikido.

Clint said that we have to listen from patience. When someone teaches me something, I try not to figure it out, try not to bring in what I think I know. I listen from the mushin, the empty mind. That’s tough enough to do on its own.

In Aikido, Mizukami Sensei taught me the kaon: Mushin. Mushin. That translates as: If you think about having an empty mind, you don’t have one. I try to get what’s being taught and keep myself out of it. Get out of my own way. Again, that’s easier said than done. I have to listen with patience. I have to listen from nothing.

Shakespeare wrote:

The quality of mercy is not strained;

It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven

Upon the place beneath. It is twice blest;

It blesseth him that gives and him that takes

The quality of patience is in looking, in speaking, and in listening. I look with patience. I speak with patience. I listen with patience. I have nothing to do with what goes on inside someone else. I have a say in what goes on inside me. I work on myself, not on others. That’s all I can do. That’s all we can do.

In helping others become the greater-than versions of themselves, I have to give up being right and open up myself. Patience is my mad love and respect for others. It’s what the late Mizukami Sensei and Hanshi had for me. I get my life from them. I do my best to be patient to others, try to give something back. Because I’m grateful. Amen.

–

Photo by Chris Coe on Unsplash