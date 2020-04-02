We Will Prevail

2020! What a year! The Coronavirus year. History will be full of pages about it.

The coronavirus is challenging us all. No exceptions. Those who panic as much as those who think it is “just a flu”. This deadly virus just doesn’t care who you are, or what you think.

Humanity could be in dire danger.

Viruses are the tiniest creatures. Yet, they can be deadly. Many people have died so far. More will die.

But most of us will live, unless…

We all have three paths ahead of us. We can either be defeated, alive but defeated. We can also get out of it the way we were before, with a few scratches, a bit of time lost and eventually a poorer quality of life.

Or we can win.

Let us choose to win.

It all depends on how we decide to go through this ordeal. It is a personal decision. Meanwhile, just do something about your life and the lives of the ones you love.

There will always be from now on “before the Coronavirus epidemic” and “after the Corona epidemic”. We will share testimonials of these harsh times and probably will do the same with the generations to come for many years. But the “before and after” will recur every few sentences, no matter what the topic will be.

The epidemic will impact us all, with different magnitudes. It will also impact our minds and make us think. Thoughts and dear memories will definitely go to those who fought it fiercely, doctors and nurses and every person who faced the virus with determination and saved lives.

Maybe schools will be named after the ones who will come up with a vaccine or a cure. Government will be asked and will have to answer. Politics!

But I already know the answers of philosophers: Nature still is the queen and mistress of all beings, and queens usually were crowns, Coronae! A surname that demonstrates Nature’s inappropriate and tasteless humor.

Tears have been shed, but more tears will damp our faces when remembering those who have left us. Most of us will live, unless…Unless we don’t take the proper precautions. The question remains how will we go through this picturesque drama.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is the time for some thinking. This is the time for questioning the future.

The future? Already? Why?

Because we will prevail.

—

Shutterstock