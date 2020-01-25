Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Good For The Soul / You Know You Need a Change but Aren’t Sure Where to Start

You Know You Need a Change but Aren’t Sure Where to Start

The first step to figuring out your roadmap.

by Leave a Comment

It is not uncommon to spend years at the most or months at the least feeling stuck in an unending cycle or mediocrity and also like you aren’t living every moment to the fullest. Certainly this sounds cliche, but these words are commonly spoken for a reason. It happens because as human beings we innately lose sight of the things in life that lift us up, which make us feel our freedom or aliveness.

The mediocrity trap is a place that is largely empty of one’s greater purpose and feels cyclical and hard to break. It zaps out the juice of life because it is void of novelty and new feelings and experiences; it is a very dull space to be in. I want to offer the first step or two that you can take to begin breaking this cycle. My clients have started with these two steps and have completely revolutionized their perspective which led to them making several major changes in their lives.

You want to first ask yourself, or rather write down on a piece of paper, what experiences are you missing from your every day life?

Is it surprise, is it joy, is it novelty? Just chose two experiences that you believe you are lacking, we don’t want this to become overwhelming and turn into something unmanageable.

Write these two down and close your eyes, quieting the mind with a few deep belly breaths find two memories from your past when you felt these two experiences in a powerful way. Write down the two memories, and make very close friends with these one or two experiences of let’s say novelty. You will need to revisit this feeling three times per day by conjuring up the memory and living into the sensations that are implicit to novelty.

Remember the key to success in this is repetition, repetition, repetition.

Shutterstock

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Kathleen Reily

Kathleen grew up in Chapel Hill, NC and received a B.A in Economics. After trying her hand at policy research it became clear that was not her path, and took a 180 switch into mindset coaching as a result of other life experiences. She is now a Mindset Coach for Midlife Men in New York City. Kathleen specializes in teaching her clients how to rewire emotional patterns in the brain through an eight-week remote program, by using techniques rooted in neuroplasticity. She empowers men to step out of the roles they are playing for validation, by connecting fully with the authentic self. Her clients have eliminated obstacles such as anxiety, disillusionment with life, lack of happiness in the present moment, and lack of clarity on how to live the next chapter of their lives. You can find free content and trainings by clicking the following link: https://zfrmz.com/sSh10KVsOLgEzSU9eMeY

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.