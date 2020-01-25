You Know You Need a Change but Aren’t Sure Where to Start

It is not uncommon to spend years at the most or months at the least feeling stuck in an unending cycle or mediocrity and also like you aren’t living every moment to the fullest. Certainly this sounds cliche, but these words are commonly spoken for a reason. It happens because as human beings we innately lose sight of the things in life that lift us up, which make us feel our freedom or aliveness.

The mediocrity trap is a place that is largely empty of one’s greater purpose and feels cyclical and hard to break. It zaps out the juice of life because it is void of novelty and new feelings and experiences; it is a very dull space to be in. I want to offer the first step or two that you can take to begin breaking this cycle. My clients have started with these two steps and have completely revolutionized their perspective which led to them making several major changes in their lives.

You want to first ask yourself, or rather write down on a piece of paper, what experiences are you missing from your every day life?

Is it surprise, is it joy, is it novelty? Just chose two experiences that you believe you are lacking, we don’t want this to become overwhelming and turn into something unmanageable.

Write these two down and close your eyes, quieting the mind with a few deep belly breaths find two memories from your past when you felt these two experiences in a powerful way. Write down the two memories, and make very close friends with these one or two experiences of let’s say novelty. You will need to revisit this feeling three times per day by conjuring up the memory and living into the sensations that are implicit to novelty.

Remember the key to success in this is repetition, repetition, repetition.

—

