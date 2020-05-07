15 Minutes of Letting My Hands Type Whatever Comes to Mind

Since Adventures is meant to be my “journal” where I document my life journey, I thought I might do column where it’s just me having my 15 minutes to let my mind just think about random stuff.

So here it is…

Currently listening to Wasted Youth (stripped version) by FLETCHER.

When people write morning pages, do they listen to music? Should I not be listening to music? I don’t know but this is so calming. I should probably make a playlist of songs to listen to while doing this.

What kind of songs should be in there? Hmm, definitely something soothing. Something from Pirates of The Caribbean and Phantom of The Opera should definitely be in that playlist. Thinking about it, I always listen to the same songs.

Do you ever listen to the same songs on repeat until you get sick of it? I do that all the time and regret it because I love the song but will get sick of it. And like you’re stuck in this loop of loving it but can’t stand listening to it again. It’s pretty annoying. But you can’t stop listening to it. It’s too good. Damn, it’s messed up.

Lately, I’ve been listening to FLETCHER and it’s so good. She is so good. The lyrics make me so emotional. It just touches you on a whole different level. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just…. damn. You can just feel what she’s feeling and that’s true art.

I’ve also been listening to Pierce The Veil. I know, I know… it’s so different from FLETCHER but I guess that’s one way for me to feel more “balanced”. My mind thinks listening to 2 very different genres lessen the chance of getting sick of the song. Does that even make sense?

To be honest, I’m doing this 15 minutes thing because my writing feels stuck. I’d be writing for 10 minutes but suddenly stop and feel disgusted but what I just wrote. Then I would feel like I wasted my time. I don’t want that.

So, by doing this exercise, hopefully, I get all the negativity (and whatever that’s stopping me) out of the way. Then I can start focusing on growth.

I want to start an e-commerce store. Like it’s been bugging me for a while now. I will do it. I will start in February. This is my declaration. Okay, it is decided.

…

15 minutes have passed. Before I end this off, I’m going to call this column, “15 Minutes With Athirah”. Will it be confusing though? It took me 15 minutes to churn this out but less than 10 minutes to read it.

If you have a better name, let me know.

Thanks for reading!

