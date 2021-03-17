3 Major Signs Your Life Needs an Overhaul

The end of a melody is not its goal, and yet if a melody has not reached its end, it has not reached its goal.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

I don’t like thinking someone is throwing their life away. Just hearing those words is cringey.

Do we always recognize the red flags that we’re living in the moment instead of living up to our potential? Well…no.

Are we always quick to give ourselves a stern talking-to, or kick ourselves in the proverbial ass if we’re sabotaging our happiness and peace? Well…no.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again…”We’re hardwired to maximize pleasure and minimize pain.”

Thus, if we’re given the choice to avoid emotional pain in the moment while risking hurting ourselves in the long-run — we may take our chances at grabbing an ounce of pleasure now for a pound of pain, later.

Even if that nagging little voice is stuck on repeat in our head trying to talk some sense into us, or knock the self-sabotage out of us, we’re probably only focusing on the here-and-now.

I’m not suggesting to live in the past because that’s how you wind up staying stuck in “the good ‘ol days”, which if you think about it really weren’t that great.

They were comfortable.

They’re also what prevent growth, because growth requires us to step out of what’s familiar and to step into the unknown. And, living in the past keeps us chained to the same toxic cycle on repeat.

Fear of abandonment is about living in the past. It’s “safe”. When we live in the past, we’re repeating old habits that have become familiar and comfortable and get carried from one situation to the next, from one relationship to the next…

…and yeah, they’re toxic.

Our relationships, our mindset, and how we approach ourselves and the world are based on a fear being left behind, or a fear of being left alone. What happens is survival kicks in. And, because it worked in the past, the assumption — or expectation — is that it’ll work again.

The thinking with this mindset is based on comfort zones and early life conditioning. It’s also what keeps you chained to self-imposed misery.

Living in the past isn’t seen as that. As a matter of fact, when vulnerability is triggered, abandoning one situation or relationship for a “fresh start” is seen as starting with a clean slate. Yet, unresolved baggage always hitches a ride in one form or another.

On the flipside, are those who fear rejection, which keeps you paralyzed looking at the future, but afraid to approach it.

In this scenario, you become a prisoner of the present, while obsessing so much on anything that could happen, that nothing happens.

Fearing rejection is what keeps you obsessing on the future, anxious, yet stuck and not advancing. In this sense, our relationships, our mindset, and how we approach ourselves and the world are based on a fear of the unknown.

We become emotionally engulfed, overwhelmed and unable to step forward, while remaining chained to your own self-imposed misery.

Ironically, or not, this mindset is also based on comfort zones and early life conditioning; living in the past and fear of the future become two sides on the same coin.

…

Mere-Exposure Effect

One of the biggest reasons we stay stuck in the past, avoiding the future and fearing change is based on the mere-exposure effect, which was coined by Robert Zajonc (1968).

This effect is also known as the Familiarity Principle, in which we tend to gravitate to what we’ve previously been exposed to, i.e., what’s familiar — even if what’s comfortable and familiar is toxic asf to our growth.

Zajonc’s landmark study has spawned further hypotheses and studies on how we not only gravitate to what’s familiar, it can keep us stuck, cycling within familiar situations — from our careers to our intimate relationships — even if they’re preventing our personal growth.

“Familiarity breeds complacency a lot more than it breeds contempt.”

You’re stuck on repeat. You repeat the same habits, have the same mindset, and keep the same behavioral patterns and outcomes from one relationship to the next; one situation to the next. This is often evidenced as pointing fingers and shifting blame, which is a momentary bandaid, but not much else.

When you’re stuck in a loop, there’s no growth. How can there be?

Long-term growth winds up being exchanged for bandaids in the moment.

When we’re choosing bandaids in the moment, we can wind up shortchanging ourselves self-awareness and the chance to stop toxic habits that have overstayed their welcome or are merely a continuation of what was taught for survival.

Choosing self-awareness and growth can’t happen in a vacuum and can’t happen as long as we continue using bandaids. Growth requires an honest self-assessment of the habits we keep, acknowledging if we’re avoiding painful emotions, and making amends with anyone who may have been hurt or affected along the way.

This includes acknowledging whether we’ve been hurting ourselves.

Are you facing your pain head-on?

Have you accepted your early life experiences, even if they weren’t optimal?

Are you working through your triggers as they happen or are you choosing to avoid them by emotionally numbing or distracting yourself with more bandaids?

Are you merely repeating what was learned in childhood or for survival?

And, perhaps most importantly, how are you managing anyone you may have hurt out of survival mode or self-preservation, including your self?

Ouch, right?…

You Aren’t Being Challenged. Growth requires us to look at where we are today vs. where we were yesterday, while comparing it to where we aspire to be tomorrow.

If there’s no challenge, there’s no change.

When I’m referring to challenge, I’m not referring to something as simplistic as physical agility or how many miles we can jog. While this may be a great baseline starting point, if your goal is serious growth, this can’t be your endpoint.

I’m referring to our spiritual, philosophical, emotional and psychological growth. These are foundational for emotional and personal growth. And, if the people and situations in your life aren’t challenging you to step into a positive future or to step out of your past habits that have kept you complacent, then here’s your red flags:

You are stuck in a routine.

You lack passion.

You feel indifferent about your partner or your future.

You avoid thinking about your pain or your past.

You use people, places or things to tune out and emotionally avoid deeper issues.

The People You Keep In Your Life Aren’t Forward-Focused. The old saying that we are the company we keep has truth to it. Growth requires us to choose our career/co-workers, our partner and our friends with intention.

When we choose emotionally stable people in our lives who challenge us to be better than we were yesterday, we’re choosing growth.

On the contrary, if our choices are based on superficiality, shallow experiences, status, sex or good times — you can probably already guess where I’m going with this.

The bottomline: If you surround yourself with complacent, you become it.

Here’s your red flags:

Small talk or superficial conservation rules your relationships.

You turned to hobbies or toxic habits to emotionally numb.

Your goals and your friends/partner’s goals are out of sync.

You find yourself making excuses for yourself or those in your life.

You can’t find an easy fix to feeling numb or unfulfilled.

You seem to be more of a cheerleader to those in your life.

You lack purpose or direction.

There’s an imbalance of power in your relationships.

You feel stuck, bored or indifferent and can’t figure out why.

…

If you found yourself agreeing or nodding along to three or more of these red flags, well…there’s your red flag.

Now, it’s up to you to choose to break free from what’s keeping you chained to survival mode or what’s keeping you chained to complacency.

—

Photo credit: peshkova/shutterstock