3 Ways to Keep Your Energy and Mental Health in Check During Quarantine

By Neha O’Rourke

Life is all of a sudden very different.

Whether you are on state or locally mandated quarantine or a self-directed quarantine — it’s

safe to say that nowadays, we’re spending a lot of downtime in our homes and with ourselves

for an extended period of time. With so much rapid change happening in the news cycle,

industries coming to a halt, jobs being either cut, scaled back, or shifted to remote status,

uncertainty in the external is at an extremely high vibration.

This is leaving many with a surge of energy that is very likely soaring in multiple directions at

once, leaving our emotional and mental health in an entirely new state. On a basic level, some

would describe this as feelings of stir crazy, restlessness, boredom, and many more familiar

emotions or feelings related to the now.

As a coach, I view it as my responsibility to continue to remain front row for women as they

make strides in better understanding themselves, reclaiming power (and energy) in their lives,

and brings what matters most to them to the forefront.

Here are some tips and homework items on how to keep your energy and mental health in

check during quarantine:

1. Know that you are in control —and let go of the rest

You can’t control what’s going on around you, but you can control your thoughts, actions, and

choices: keep up your hygiene, choose where you interact, take preventative measures, etc.

From there, recognize that other things are out of your hands and worrying about that will not

serve you. Your worrying will actually cause stress, which we know has negative effects on

immunity. ⁣

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media.

Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Focus on the things that are in your control and that will be constructive for your energy.

📄 Homework: List five things that you are in control of. Suggested categories are:

health/wellness, personal growth, personal environment, etc. (Ex: “I am in control of my health

because I am making a point to eat clean during quarantine”)

2. Know that you ALWAYS have a choice

As you move forward in your day, week, career, etc take stock in the choices that you get to

make — to not let frustration or adversity define you. A large part of my coaching is helping

others identify, and celebrate those choices. We must own our “gremlins” (a term I use in my

coaching practice for “limiting beliefs”) that may be in the way or even prevent you from doing

the things you care about.

Remember that you have the choice to push past the discomfort, know that you won’t be

perfect, learn from your mistakes and always just go for it.

The world needs what you have to offer.

📄 Homework: List three things you have already subconsciously made choices around. Use an

“I” statement. (Ex: “I chose to not allow imposter syndrome to get in the way of asking for a

promotion that I deserved”)

3. Set realistic goals

Remember those New Year’s Resolutions? Well, this is a great time to revisit, replace, and reset

your resolutions and goals. For example, if you’ve barely hit the gym, then saying you’re going

to go 5 times a week isn’t realistic. Take the time to really assess what’s going to be realistic

and attainable for you.

Remember: any action, no matter how big or small means you’re going in the right direction and

are closer to your goal than you were before.

📄 Homework: Revisit your goals to ensure they are realistic and attainable. Think about what

will serve your energy.

