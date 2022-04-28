4 Powerful Signs That You Enjoy Single Life to Its Fullest

When you’re single, it’s the best and worst time of your life.

The word “single” has a bad connotation (especially if you’re in your late twenties). It’s like in high school when nobody picks you to play soccer: you’re left behind. But this time, the clock is ticking.

It doesn’t have to be this way: it’s always about how you approach a situation.

When you’re single, you have two choices: to stay miserable wanting something you don’t have or to embrace it and become powerful. Guess which one makes you happier?

Single people have a superpower. They know a relationship (or lack of) doesn’t define anyone’s happiness.

Here are the signs you might be a powerful single person.

1. You expand your comfort zone.

Your brain loves routine. It’s what made you survive this far. In the cavemen times, if you walked through a different path, you risked running into a lion (and dying).

You learned that routines make you safe. But that’s not the case anymore.

Miserable single people are single because they got too comfortable. They wish for a loving relationship but don’t do what it takes. They don’t go to new places, text strangers, and deal with rejection. Miserable people aren’t willing to pay the price to have the rewards.

Powerful single people are more than willing to pay the price.

They may wish to find a loving relationship. But while they don’t, they do other things. They learn new skills, although they suck at first. They go to new places although they might hate the food. They go on dates, although they risk meeting an assh*le.

When they do these uncomfortable things, they grow. This way, they’ll be prepared when they meet the right person.

Takeaway:

Relationships take you out of your comfort zone. So empower yourself by taking small steps before you meet the right partner.

Things that matter don’t come easy. Relationships are no exception. You won’t achieve your dreams if you watch Netflix all day. You have to feel uncomfortable first to feel great afterward.

2. You enjoy your independence.

There’s something powerful about being independent.

You have your place. You choose (and know how to prepare) your meals. You organize your finances. You make your own decisions.

Nobody tells you that relationships steal part of your independence.

When you commit to someone, you give up part of your freedom. You have to consider the other person in your choices: do they eat meat? Do they want to have children? Do they want to live in this city? How do we organize our money?

Powerful single people know their independence will end.

So while they’re single, they enjoy it to its fullest. They say no when they want to, pursue their dreams, and buy expensive things for themselves. Their priority is their dreams.

Some people say it’s selfish. I say it’s empowering.

Takeaway:

Everything in life is temporary. Your independence is no exception.

You have limited resources of time, money, and energy. The best part of being single is that you can spend all your resources on yourself. You’re not a selfish monster for putting yourself first (if you don’t, who will?).

Don’t be the person who gets married and says, “ I miss the good days when I was single.” Enjoy your independence now.

3. You have a realistic view of love.

Miserable single people suffer because they have an unreal idea of love. They put their crush on a pedestal, are willing to do whatever it takes, and believe love is the only thing that will make them happy.

Yes, love makes you happy. But that’s not the whole story.

Relationships aren’t rainbows and flowers. You have to deal with differences, compromise, do things you don’t want to, and make daily investments to make it work.

Miserable people get so enchanted by the idea of true love that they forget real-life relationships take effort.

Powerful single people have a mature perspective on love.

They know it takes sacrifice, so they don’t accept anything that comes their way. They wait for the right person (one that is worth dealing with the downsides).

Takeaway:

When you idealize something, you put too much pressure on it. So if you idealize love, you create the wrong expectations. You’re frustrated because you want something that doesn’t exist.

Powerful people would rather stay single because they know relationships take effort. So they don’t suffer because they know what reality is like.

4. You let go of control.

You can’t control relationships (no matter how much you’d like to).

You’ll hear the craziest stories of couples who should never work, but they do against all odds. You’ll also hear heart-breaking stories of high school sweethearts you thought would marry, but they break up. Love follows no rules.

Miserable people suffer because they want to control love.

They do everything right to find a partner. They go out, work on themselves, go to the gym, install dating apps, you name it. But that still doesn’t guarantee they’ll find love.

They get frustrated because they want something they can’t have: control.

Powerful people let go of control. Don’t get me wrong: they still do their best. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t put effort into improving yourself.

But they allow things to happen naturally.

Takeaway:

You can try to control relationships, but it’s a waste of time. Instead, do your best and let life surprise you.

I’m not talking about manifestation, energy, or positive thinking. But anyone gets frustrated when they work hard and don’t get results. And in relationships, people sense this frustration in you.

When you don’t pressure things, you feel better (and you’re more likely to have fun).

The difference between miserable and powerful people is how they see relationships. While miserable people focus on what they lack, powerful people focus on opportunities.

Being single is not good or bad (few things in life are). What matters is how you respond to the situation. You may not be exactly where you’d like to, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy life.

You don’t have to be miserable because you’re not in a relationship. Everything is a phase. When you finally find love, you’ll wish you enjoyed single life to its fullest.

