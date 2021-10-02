5 Finding-Happiness Quotes That Remind You Happiness Is Always Within Reach

—

Are you happy? Is your answer an easy, genuine ‘yes,’ or does the question give you pause? It’s a loaded question, simple as it is. And, if you’re going through a rough patch in your life, you may be questioning your happiness. But a healthy dose of finding-happiness quotes can help reconnect you to that jewel of existence. Sometimes we all just need a little reminding….

Being happy is so rooted in our expectations for life that we sometimes have unrealistic expectations of it. Surely it requires a long search, a pile of gold, or mind-bending decoding, right?

Would it surprise you to know that, no matter what is happening in your life, happiness is always within reach? That, unlike so many other things in life, it is always within your control?

Yes, even in the middle of loss, pain, and grief, happiness is still possible. Sounds contrary, doesn’t it? Especially if your world is imploding and positivity is tough to come by.

But happiness isn’t about being giddy, unrealistic, or unfazed by suffering. It’s about holding onto a constancy of contentment, hope, and inner peace.

Here are 5 finding-happiness quotes to remind you that happiness is always within reach.

1. The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things. — Henry Ward Beecher

Technology, for all the ways it has advanced our world and lives, has also been an accomplice to our unhappiness. Social media would have you believe you’re the only one who doesn’t have a six-figure income, a happy love life, and unlimited vacation time.

Even if you’re not trying to compare, you can’t help but juxtapose your own life against the extravagant lives of “everyone else.”

But not only is that a slippery slope into disillusionment and lack of gratitude, it can make you forget the happiness you actually have.

Reality, even for those who seem to “have it all,” exists in infinite shades of gray. It’s filled with mundane responsibilities – cleaning, cooking, commuting to work, changing diapers, paying bills.

If you wait for the big events, bigger houses, better jobs before being happy, you will end up waiting forever.

Happiness is found in the present — in the ordinary, routine, hand-me-down, grateful-for-what-you-have present.

It’s the undaunted, even quixotic, belief that the universe and all its benefactors hold you in their favor.

It’s the conviction that your child’s framed drawing from kindergarten is more valuable than any gallery masterpiece.

It’s feeling peaceful as you wash dishes and fold laundry with your favorite playlist keeping you company.

It’s a red cardinal showing up on your birdbath, a brief parting of clouds to reveal the sun, a hug from your child.

The point is, happiness is a choice of peaceful constancy, regardless of how common and non-Facebook-worthy the moment may seem.

2. Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude. — Denis Waitley

I’ll be happy when I find a boyfriend..I’ll be happy when I make more money…I’ll be happy when I have (whatever)…I’ll be happy when I lose weight, get Botox, change my wardrobe…I’ll be happy when…after…if….

And suddenly you wake up, look at the calendar, and realize your life is whizzing by, and you’re still waiting to be happy.

Perhaps you got the newest iPhone last year. But no sooner did you master the new camera than the next generation came out.

And your dream house that you spent years designing and building? Suddenly, according to HGTV, it’s all outdated.

If you wait to reach all your “dream destinations” before allowing yourself to be happy, you’ll miss the whole meaning and purpose of happiness.

Happiness is a gift waiting in every moment. It’s like unconditional love that is blinded to your imperfections. It’s an agreement your spirit makes to remain grounded in love, grace, and gratitude, no matter the circumstances.

3. Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared. — Buddha

It’s an ageless spiritual truth that the surest way to happiness is to help someone else be happy.

Forgetting your gratitude? Give to someone who has nothing or has lost everything. Struggling to be successful? Help someone else find success.

The message? Start lighting other candles and watch your world get brighter. You will see your own joy reflected back to you in the light you have shared…and it will have cost you nothing.

4. Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts. — Anonymous

It’s easy to slack into the belief that happiness is something that befalls you, that it is conditioned upon forces outside you.

Likewise, it’s easy to believe that unhappiness befalls you, as well, and for the same reasons. You are either the lucky winner or the victim.

We all know people who look for the negative with knee-jerk speed. Say something completely innocuous, and they will jump in with judgment, criticism, or a solicitation to argue. Ick. It’s enough to make you want to shower off all the negativity…or just avoid them altogether (not a bad idea).

And then there are those people who have an amazing knack for instantly seeing the good in everything and everyone. They’re not phony or gratuitous. They have simply disciplined themselves — mentally, spiritually — to look for the good in life.

They automatically see possibility, hope, lessons, opportunity, enlightenment.

They’re the ones who lower the temperature in tense situations, help others consider a different viewpoint, and mediate reconciliations.

They’re the ones you want to be around because your spirit wants a big dose of what they have.

They think differently about the same things the rest of the world experiences. And it’s not by accident. They know their thoughts determine their happiness, and they work constantly to elevate them.

5. When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us. — Helen Keller

When it comes to finding-meaning and finding-happiness quotes, few people have given us more to think about than Helen Keller.

We all experience loss and disappointment, sometimes painfully or devastatingly so. And it can easily feel as if happiness gets buried with the loss.

But, if you devote your thoughts, beyond a healthy grieving process when warranted, to the door that was closed, you’ll miss the door that is opening.

And there is always a new door opening.

What’s your takeaway from this handful of finding-happiness quotes?

Hopefully it’s that happiness is not an elusive or temporary feeling, but a choice and commitment to positivity as the steady undercurrent of your life.

