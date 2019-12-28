5 Keys To Trusting Yourself Again After Losing Confidence

—

Although you can be inspired by other people to regain confidence in yourself but remember: don’t compare yourself.

We are each unique and we have something to contribute to the world.

At a point in my life, I lost focus and started getting easily irritated.

I’d just lost my job and was battling a failed relationship that has lasted for over 4 years.

All this while not knowing that I was gradually relapsing into depression.

Truth is,

People can lose confidence in others as well as confidence in themselves, but don’t worry because this has a solution.

Self-confidence is a kind of superpower that increases your effectiveness and potential.

Now, when it is absent, it goes from being a superpower to being an obstacle in your life.

Thus, it can prevent you from being the most efficient and, worse, lead you to not achieve the things you want.

Whatever the reason for your loss of confidence, pay attention to these 5 tips and strategies to recover it and believe in yourself again.

1. Accept your status

As I mentioned at the beginning, loss of trust is quite frequent in people.

And, in fact, it is practically impossible to feel confident all the time. Even the most successful people in the world have had downturns of confidence and loss of security in themselves.

This can normally occur with a dismissal, a separation, a work failure and many other reasons that most of the time are inevitable.

Therefore, you must accept that we cannot be trusted all the time.

Simply, there are stages in our lives that are more complicated than others.

By accepting it, we will prevent these difficult stages of our lives from hurting us so much.

And, on the contrary, we will be able to release the pressure and better handling of the situation.

2. Search and find reasons to be confident

A frequent mistake among people with loss of confidence is the disregard of their achievements.

If you are one of these people who usually attribute their successes to fate or luck, stop!

It is time to value your actions, your efforts, your abilities, qualities, and your achievements.

To do this, I recommend that you make a list of at least 3 achievements of your life or qualities that you appreciate.

The idea is that every day that passes, the list grows with things you have done well. Or situations that have made you proud of yourself.

Now, every time you feel you lose confidence in yourself, remember the things you have written down.

This way you can prevent your confidence dips from being so abrupt. And, in turn, it can help you overcome

3. Always remember your values

What I mean by this advice is that, no matter how much you need it, don’t lie to yourself telling yourself that you are not wonderful or strong.

Your core value system should represent you.

Although in the previous advice I recommend that you find reasons to believe in you, now I emphasize that, when looking for them, make sure that they have lived circumstances and not just thoughts.

Every time our brain receives an affirmation of the type “I am wonderful”, it will try to validate it with some fact.

If you are in a depressed state, you may not find a livelihood and cause even more depression.

But then, there are values that you have and have been proud of having. So dig into that and embrace it.

4. Start with small decisions

This advice is key to getting out of a depressive condition.

When you have suffered from a loss of confidence, it is difficult to regain security in ourselves with a single attempt.

For this reason, I recommend that you go little by little.

Start by making small decisions that make you gain confidence in yourself progressively.

Again, don’t act forlorn.

This is is the best part of the advice I gave myself.

Don’t dress and look the part of your situation. It’ll decrease your chances of even getting out of that situation.

One of the most important things I ever did during my depressive days was to always look clean.

What this did was that it increased my confidence gave people around me the impression that I haven’t lost it all.

Can you imagine that I even added my Dad’s VapeActive color to my fashion style

It made me happy and generally rekindled my belief in my self-worth.

5. Look for some inspiration

Nothing better than to surround ourselves with positive people, with good energies and that drives us to grow every day.

It is very productive that we surround ourselves with these types of people, especially if we have stopped believing in ourselves.

This advice is about inspiration, that you can find both in people, as I mentioned earlier, as in books or even in art.

Wrapping Up: Do not stop looking for inspiration in the world: I assure you that there is no better impulse to gain confidence and security than to be inspired by something.

Finally, and as an extra key: break your stereotypes.

You often lose confidence in yourself because you compare yourself to others. Or you hear too much what the world has to say about you.

Stop paying so much attention to others!

Remember, we are unique beings and each of us has something wonderful to offer.

You just need to believe and work on it.

I believe in you.

