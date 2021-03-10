5 Reasons Why Doordash Is the Best Part-Time Job

During these testing times, many people are looking for additional ways to make money. Some are looking out of necessity and some just for the sake of more security.

Regardless, this has probably been one of, if not, the biggest shake-up in the work-world we’ve ever been through. It has people really evaluating all of their options like they never have before.

For me, seeking extra income is for additional security.

I was looking for a part-time gig in mid-to-late 2020. After several tries of applying and either getting rejected or no answer, I looked to DoorDash, one of the biggest food delivery services.

The signup process was very easy and I was “hired” and able to work the same day. I was thrilled to say the least. I couldn’t believe how straightforward it was.

I’ve been driving for DoorDash for almost 6 months now and I couldn’t be more glad that I got started.

Let me tell you the top reasons why it is the best part-time gig I have ever worked and why I’m not going to stop anytime soon.

1). Signup is Simple

As I began to illustrate, the signup process for DoorDash is surprisingly easy.

Not to mention, when you’re looking for extra work and every job requires you to go through several middlemen, multiple interviews, and a long wait period in general, it’s incredibly refreshing to put the power in your own hands and go out to work the same day you signed up.

This made signing up a no-brainer for me at the time after being frustrated and unsure of what my next steps for work should be.

DoorDash sent me my bag and red card (debit card) within a week and I was well on my way.

2). There’s Always Work

Staying on the topic of current uncertainty, it’s very nice to know that if you lose your job or are sent home for a while without a paycheck, you have something else sitting on the back burner.

DoorDash allows you to drive for them whenever you have the time or whenever you want to.

You will not get fired if you miss a week, you don’t have to hit a quota, and there’s no one evaluating whether to keep you on board or not.

3). Your Schedule

Continuing with the last point, everything is truly on your schedule.

If you only have the nighttime open, you can drive at night. If you only have morning available, then you can drive mornings. It’s completely up to you.

I blog and make content during the day, so for me, it’s best to drive during the nights. That’s what suits my schedule and I prefer it that way now that I’ve gotten the hang of things.

In fact, many weeks I only end up driving on the weekends. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out for me during the week so I just drive Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Again, it’s completely up to you and you don’t even have to stick to a regimented schedule like this.

I really enjoy being able to pick up work without getting anyone’s permission and not having to declare that I am forever a nighttime worker. I can work again the next morning or afternoon if I want to.

4). No Busy Work

This point is especially important to me because I love things to be straightforward.

I bet everyone knows because they’ve either done it before or they’re doing it now; most jobs require lots of busy-work.

For one reason or another, they’d rather have you at the establishment pretending to be busy instead of just getting your work done and going home. This has been a thorn in my side for as long as I can remember because I hate feeling like I’m being held hostage.

With DoorDash, this doesn’t exist. There is no busy-work.

You will get offered deliveries, choose whether or not you want to do them, and then go and do them. End of story.

There are no meetings, specific instructions, or extra steps to stay busy, you simply do the work you want to do and go home when you want to.

I love knowing that when I sign up for deliveries, I know exactly what I’m in for. I’m never going to have my time wasted because the whole job only has two steps; picking the food up and dropping it off at the customer.

5). They Let You Be the Boss

I mentioned in the title that I consider driving for DoorDash to be a part-time job. That’s really because you technically can’t know when the hours will be available.

However, you certainly can find ways to get full-time work in with DoorDash. I use it as a part-time job and I assume it will stay that way for me.

I also mentioned how it’s not a side hustle. The reason for that is because I consider a side hustle to be something that is scalable and DoorDash is not scalable.

For something to be scalable, you have to be able to create leverage or some kind of advantage from the compound interest of you working it. But there’s never going to be a time where you get a raise from DoorDash or you’re able to start earning more because of some veteran perks. That’s just not how it goes.

It is what it is and honestly, that is the beauty of it.

It’s straightforward. What you see is what you get and if you like that deal, then get in on it. There’s no job description inconsistencies or any loopholes that they’ll use to get you.

They let you be the boss and make decisions for yourself. So while you can’t earn yourself a raise or negotiate with someone how you’d like the terms to be, it’s still a great deal.

You actually get to run your life which in my eyes, is the ultimate goal here. You’re working a part-time job to help yourself get to the next step in your life.

I’m working for DoorDash to supplement my life while I build my business up. Being able to keep my priorities straight here is very important to me and this is exactly what a part-time job should allow you to do.

