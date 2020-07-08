6 Signs You May Not Be Ready To Be An Entrepreneur

Despite all the beautiful memes on Instagram, NOT everyone is meant to be an entrepreneur. Here’s the thing too many guys won’t acknowledge–that’s okay.

Entrepreneurship can lead to a life of freedom, make an impact in the lives of the people a business serves and create financial security. Or, it can be a nightmare if someone isn’t cut out for entrepreneurship. It’s not a one-size-fits-all choice for all men.

Before you make the leap into entrepreneurship, have some certainty — life isn’t a movie where things magically work out. You can’t be 100% certain of anything in life, but there are six important signs that you may not be ready for entrepreneurship.

You aren’t self-motivated.

Having the ability to work alone and get things done is an important part of entrepreneurship. If you are the person who works better with someone telling you what’s next, you might not be ready.

Entrepreneurship is lonely at times and you only get out of it what you put into it. Be self-motivated to complete tasks — even if you may not feel like it on any particular day.

Your foundation isn’t established.

Before you consider leaving a job, have a foundation established. This foundation includes a generous emergency fund — you never know when things won’t work out as planned.

It should include what will be the structure of your business, your plan for growth, how to plan to market the business, supply and material needs, and other details that will make the business function.

You have a hard time dealing with pressure.

At times, the stress that can come from a business will be overwhelming. You have to juggle running the business while dealing with pressure from many angles.

If you are the person who crumbles with pressure and stress, it might not be time to transition into entrepreneurship. We all experience stress in life — so it doesn’t disqualify you — but your ability and plan for coping with stress matters.

You haven’t done enough research.

Whatever business you want to start will require research. You should be an expert on what it will take to reach profitability before you take the first steps. The Internet and social media provide an opportunity to do some efficient research on building a profitable business. Take advantage.

You don’t have a passion for the business you want to start.

Passion isn’t enough to build a business, but you better believe it’s an important part of the equation. There are moments when a business can feel like a job.

Your passion reminds you of what you have and helps you continue to move forward. If you don’t have a passion and vision for the idea around your business, you might not be ready for entrepreneurship.

Your main growth strategy is to copy someone else.

Growing a business can be fun, or it can frustrate you into quitting. When there’s a lack of growth or research, people turn to copying another successful entrepreneur.

What worked for someone else probably won’t work for you in the same way. Each of us is different and because of that, so will our businesses. We have to find what works for us and where we are in the process. If you are relying on copying someone else, you might not be ready for entrepreneurship.

Don’t leave to start a full-time business if you’re not ready for the uncertainty that can come from entrepreneurship. I love having a business and the freedom entrepreneurship provides, but I recognize how hard this kind of life can be.

Get honest with yourself about what you want from life. Get honest about whether entrepreneurship is right for you, and if you’re ready.

It may take some time to get ready — that’s fine. It’s better to build your business on the side and with a plan than to turn a dream into a nightmare.

Are you clear on your life goals?

Photo Credit: @umit on Unsplash