6 Ways to Make Female Clients Feel Seen, Heard and Safe When Working With Your Business

When it comes to working with female clients, it’s important to be aware of the line you don’t want to cross. You want your clients to feel seen, heard, and safe in your care, and there are certain things you can do to make sure that happens when they’ve hired you for your services.

Many male service providers have ended up in hot water because they inadvertently, or even intentionally, sexually harassed their female clients. Don’t let that happen to you – here are some tips on how to make your female clients feel comfortable and respected while they’re under the care of your business.

Make sure you listen to your clients.

One of the best ways to make your female clients feel seen and heard is by actually listening to them. When they’re talking, make eye contact and give them your full attention. Don’t interrupt them, talk over them or start thinking about what you’re going to say next – let them finish their thought. And if they have any questions, be sure to answer them honestly and completely.

Avoid making assumptions about what your client wants or needs.

Another way to ensure that your female clients feel safe while working with your business is by not making assumptions about what you think they want or need before they’ve had a chance to express it. Instead, ask them directly what they’re looking for and how you can help them achieve their goals. This will help to build trust and show that you’re interested in helping them, rather than just trying to make a sale.

Be aware of your body language.

Your body language can also be very important when working with female clients. Make sure you’re not crossing your arms or legs, as this can come across as defensive or unapproachable. Try to keep your posture open and relaxed and use positive body language such as smiling and nodding to show that you’re paying attention and interested in what they have to say.

Create a safe space for them to be vulnerable.

One of the most important things you can do when working with female clients is to create a safe space for them – both physically and emotionally. This means having a private area or “open door policy” where they can discuss any sensitive issues with you. For instance, if they’re talking about something personal like their weight or appearance, don’t look away from them or start making jokes about it to trivialize it – instead focus on listening attentively and offering support where needed. You may even want to consider adding a female to your team who they can also go to, to discuss sensitive issues.

Don’t make sexual comments towards her appearance.

Keep it professional. When it comes to working with female clients, you need to be aware that some women may not always feel 100% comfortable around males in general, because of past trauma you may not even know about. That being said, never make any sexual comments about her appearance or body parts like breasts or behind (even if she does seem open-minded). This can make her feel uncomfortable and even unsafe in your presence, especially when you two are left alone.

Be aware of your tone of voice.

Finally, be aware of the tone of your voice when working with female clients. Avoid sounding condescending or like you’re talking down to them – instead, speak to them in a respectful and professional manner. Don’t underestimate a woman’s intelligence. And if a woman ever seems hesitant or uncomfortable while you’re engaging in a conversation with her, then that’s when your self-awareness should kick in. You need to read the room so that you can see the signs of her uncomfortableness and adjust your tone accordingly until she feels more at ease.

By following these tips and avoiding common pitfalls, you can help ensure that your female clients feel seen, heard, and safe while working with you. This will help build trust between you and create a positive relationship that is beneficial for both parties involved.

Remember: it’s important to always listen attentively, avoid making assumptions about what you think they want by asking, and don’t make any sexually charged comments towards her. That way she feels comfortable coming back to you again for more services in the future.

Photo Credit: @G-Stockstudio on Shutterstock