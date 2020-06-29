A Favorite Song From the ’70s – I Had No Idea

—

A song I loved as a kid but when I hear the lyrics now…

Hmm, yes, well, this particular favorite was just completely inappropriate.

This song hit the radio waves in early 1976. The group was new and their sound was…unique. I loved this song. My Uncles used to play the radio when they cleaned my Grandparents’ swimming pool on summer mornings. When this one came on, I sang it like crazy.

OK, I didn’t actually sing all of it. I mostly grabbed a few words here and there…

Something something something something appetite… looking forward to a little afternoon delight… something sticks and stones together make the sparks at night… something something something something something so exciting… skyrockets in flight nnnnneeeeeaaaarrrrrrrrwwwwwwww (FABULOUS SOUND EFFECT) afternoon delight… aaaaaaaaa-ha-hafternoon deli-hi-hight

I was six years old – what the heck did I know? I thought it was about fireworks and frozen ice cream pops – you know the red white and blue rocket ones? Yeah, those.

Take a trip back to 1976 with me and enjoy the Starland Vocal Band performing their Song of the Year hit “Afternoon Delight” at the nineteenth annual Grammy Awards. (Yeah, nineteenth.)

Ice pops and fireworks, indeed. And that line about “the thought of rubbin’ you…”? Yeah, so never heard that. Like, ever. Learned that one about a year ago. (OK, yesterday.)

How embarrassing.

OK, now it’s your turn – I can’t be the only one! What favorite songs surprised you when you grew up and learned the real lyrics?

