A Ray of Hope in Darkness, Ian William Halliwell

According to studies and reports, 15% of the world’s population experiences some form of disability. Experiencing disability due to some illness or diseases or an accident leaves a long-lasting negative impact on a person’s mental level. There are innumerable reasons why becoming disabled can make an individual vulnerable to depression. The disability – a loss in and on itself – leads to other painful losses as well. Such as loss in the direction of life, lowered self-esteem, frustration, and sadness over career loss or changes. All of these can easily lead to severe anxiety and depression.

‘You just can’t beat the person who won’t give up’ ­­– Babe Ruth

True to the quote, Ian William Halliwell is one of the many names who did not give up even when life struck hard at them. Popularly known as ‘The Social Golfer,’ Ian is an author, entrepreneur, lecturer, accountant, and a former golf player. His undying spirit of continuing to pursue his passion is inspirational for many.

A Person With Big Dreams Is More Powerful Than The One With All The Facts

Ian William Halliwell was born in Wigan in the United Kingdom, on the 24th of April 1958. He was born in a working-class family in the industrial mining town in the north of England. He was encouraged to play and participate in sports from the beginning, so he played every sport that he could. During his teenage years in 1972, Ian began developing a keen interest in golf. As Ian belonged to a working-class family, he could not afford to train and play golf at that time as it was (still is) a privileged game; only a few people can afford to play. Cost, was one of the hurdles that kept him away from his dream, but this was temporary. In the mid-’70s, the local council opened a municipal which made golf accessible to all.

He narrates his earliest memories of golf, saying ‘I had a lovely childhood and was always encouraged to play sports except when I once was demonstrating my golf swing to a friend in the hallway and on the backswing caught and smashed to pieces all my mother’s crystal ornaments collected on family vacations…putting banned from then on, inside the house.’

With studies and later with work, Ian always kept his passion alive. He spent some time daily on his favorite sport, practicing and perfecting it. Ian often traveled to countries like South Africa, Costas, Tunisia, and Tenerife to participate in the golf tournament.

But in 1996, Ian’s destiny took a razor-sharp, changing his life completely. He was diagnosed with a tumor in the left part of his brain, which impaired his hearing from the right side and immensely damaged his balance nerve. The sudden diagnosis of such a fatal disease had put Ian in a state of shock. Being the strong man he is, he faced this hurdle with much strength and bravery. The tumor was treated in 1997 by two operations to seal the skull. Although his surgeries were successful, Ian caught meningitis while recovering from it. All this while, he thought about his dream of participating in the Senior Golf Tour and was now more determined than ever to go for it.

But destiny had something else in store for him. In 2006, Ian was affected by a major stroke that numbed his body’s left side. The stroke’s effects were so critical that the doctors told him that he might not be able to walk or play golf again. This news devasted him. His life-long dream of participating in a golf tournament could not be fulfilled.

A Positive Outlook On Life

‘Optimism is not just a mindset; it is a behavior’ – Larry Elder

After being betrayed by life twice and having his dream snatched, Ian still had a very optimistic mindset. He believed that everything happened for a reason and was content that he was still alive. Although disheartened, his spirit never died. He was advised by Bernard Hunt MBE, a former European Ryder Cup Star, to compile a book and share his story so that others suffering can learn and be motivated by him.

Traveling and writing helped Ian recover from the trauma. Writing his story was the most therapeutic for him. It gave him a chance to reflect and be grateful for the life he had now lived. His first book was published in 2008, after his first stroke. His second book was published in 2012. He wrote and published his latest book during the pandemic.

In addition to this, Ian thought of spreading awareness and motivating the individuals who were suffering from the same situation and were on the path to be depressed. He became an active member of the British Inclusive Golf and organized gold-related events that brought together the disabled and non-disabled players. Rightly known as the ‘The Social Golfer,’ Ian works with many organizations to aid the disabled, namely, The Social Golfer, British Inclusive Golf, SDGC (Scottish Disability Golf and Curling), and the DGA (Disabled Golf Association).

With such a bright personality and an aura full of positive energy, Ian’s story will surely impact thousands!

