Are You Honouring You? [Podcast]

Choosing for you could be one of the kindest things you could do, not just for you but for others. This episode is a counterintuitive conversation about putting you back in the computation of your life, honouring you, your body and everyone in your life.

Simone Milasas gets together with Wesley Pullen to chat about navigating choosing what you should be choosing or asking the question of what would be honoring of you and watch your life expand!



In this episode you get to explore:

Stop putting other people first! Choosing for you as a different way of living.

How honouring you can create greater relationships and not just the romantic ones!

Being kind and honouring to you and especially your sweet body. Pain does not equal progress.

Resources recommended on this episode:

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

