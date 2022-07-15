Are You Inventing Your Life? [Podcast]

By Danielle
You are the source of creation. Yes YOU! So let’s play.
Here is an excerpt of the kick off to the recent Business Done Different Masterclass. Get a taste for what the beginning of a 4 day exploration into your life and business might start from on this episode.
On this episode you get to explore:
- What are you asking for in your life?
- How you are the source of creation.
- Using relaxation to create in your business over hard work.
- When you hit bumps on the business road, what now, what next?
- An exercise to up your ask and create more in the next 12 months.
This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.
