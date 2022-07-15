Are You Inventing Your Life? [Podcast]

By Danielle

You are the source of creation. Yes YOU! So let’s play.

Here is an excerpt of the kick off to the recent Business Done Different Masterclass. Get a taste for what the beginning of a 4 day exploration into your life and business might start from on this episode.



On this episode you get to explore:

What are you asking for in your life?

How you are the source of creation.

Using relaxation to create in your business over hard work.

When you hit bumps on the business road, what now, what next?

An exercise to up your ask and create more in the next 12 months.

