Are You Living Your ‘Best Life’ or Living the Life You were Trained to Live?

Often we take aspects of our life for face value, but is that how we truly want to live our lives?

What have you been told about yourself that’s not true? What have you been told about marriage, does it work does it not? If our parents are still married, we feel the sanctity of marriage is a good thing. On the other hand, if our parents are divorced, will we’re growing up we feel and may still think and feel marriage is not a good thing and may not or will not last.

Were you raised by both parents? Instead, were you raised by your mother? If so, do you feel that all men ultimately leave? Perhaps it was something that your mother said or just rationalizing from your situation? Take time during this video to begin journaling your thoughts on marriage, family life, happiness, politics, and religion.

Are you living your best life or the life you were told or taught to live? These subjects and the questions about your feelings and thoughts are what you want to ponder to actually create your own reality and ultimately live your best life instead of the life you were told to live or “trained” to live.

