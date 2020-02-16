Get Daily Email
Are You Living Your 'Best Life' or Living the Life You were Trained to Live?

Are You Living Your ‘Best Life’ or Living the Life You were Trained to Live?

What have you been told about yourself that's not true?

by

Often we take aspects of our life for face value, but is that how we truly want to live our lives?

What have you been told about yourself that’s not true? What have you been told about marriage, does it work does it not? If our parents are still married, we feel the sanctity of marriage is a good thing. On the other hand, if our parents are divorced, will we’re growing up we feel and may still think and feel marriage is not a good thing and may not or will not last.

Were you raised by both parents? Instead, were you raised by your mother? If so, do you feel that all men ultimately leave? Perhaps it was something that your mother said or just rationalizing from your situation? Take time during this video to begin journaling your thoughts on marriage, family life, happiness, politics, and religion.

Are you living your best life or the life you were told or taught to live? These subjects and the questions about your feelings and thoughts are what you want to ponder to actually create your own reality and ultimately live your best life instead of the life you were told to live or “trained” to live.

Photo: iStock

About Ashley Berges

Dedicated to advocating a new perspective for people, and offering them the necessary tools to create an authentic, fabulous life - Ashley Berges, syndicated talk show host of Live Your True Life PERSPECTIVES, creator, and host of The Celebrity PERSPECTIVE (a new web series launching this fall), is also renowned life coach, in-demand keynote speaker, contemporary philosopher, acclaimed author and clinical psychologist.

With over 100k followers on social media and a show that airs six days a week, both nationally and internationally on multiple platforms & networks including iTunes, Spreaker, iHeart Radio, Radio Monterey, KLIF 570 News, and Identify Radio UK.  Ashley, often called “The Man Whisperer,” champions her knowledge and experience to coach people on how to: expose dating, sex and relationship pitfalls, deftly navigate through divorce, face the challenges of the family afterward, cultivate influential leadership skills, and champion your true life.  She has  authored the celebrated book “Live Your True Life” and her latest “The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life,”  the guidebook for busy people who want to make valuable changes to their life.

Find Ashley at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

